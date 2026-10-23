‘RIDE WITH IT’ Trump Brags What He Told Vivek Over Vile MAGA Attack Ad The president revealed what he told his MAGA candidate during a phone call over the outrage.

President Donald Trump gleefully explained how he told Ohio governor hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy to keep up his vile attack ad.

Trump, 80, went on a rambling tangent about Ramaswamy’s attack ad targeting his Democratic opponent, Amy Acton, during a rally in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ad in question features Acton’s estranged mother, Donna Arthur, calling her daughter a liar. However, Arthur is accused of neglect and had stood by her husband when Acton accused her stepfather of sexual assault when she was only 12 years old.

Vivek Ramaswamy is spending around $4 million to air the ad online featuring his opponent's estranged mother, who is accused of standing by her daughter's alleged rapist. Screengrab.

The decades-old allegations are supported by court documents, which didn’t seem to inhibit Trump from supporting Ramaswamy and Arthur.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the rally, Trump continued to air his thoughts on the ad that he had shared earlier in the day, both during a meeting with reporters and on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Trump went on a more than 400-word rant defending Ramaswamy's controversial ad. Donald Trump/Truth Social

He also revealed more details about an apparent phone call between him and Ramaswamy as outrage over the ad grew.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“So it seems that the candidate that Vivek is running against, her mother said horrible things about her. Called her a liar, called her—I’ve never seen anything quite like it,” the president said. “And it was so terrible. And when I first saw it, I said, ‘Wow, that means Vivek easily will win the race.’”

Trump continued, “But then I got a call from Vivek, he said, ‘What would you recommend? Because I’m getting killed in the press.’ Why? He said, ‘Because they think I should immediately take the ad off.’”

The Ohio gubernatorial candidate is facing bipartisan backlash for airing a controversial ad featuring his opponent's estranged mother. CHENEY ORR/REUTERS

The octogenarian repeated that Arthur had called her daughter “incompetent, a liar, a disgusting, unreliable person” before making it about himself.

“My mom would not say that about me, even if she believed it,” Trump said. “Mary MacLeod. I have a great mom—I had a great mom. She’s looking down at us right now.”

Play Video

He returned to his conversation with Ramaswamy: “But he said, ‘What do you recommend?’ I said, ‘Now tell me again. You’re serious. The mother said horrible things about your opponent. Why can’t I have that happen to me?’”

“I said, ‘You gotta ride with it,” Trump added. “He made a commercial; he put it up. You know. like I would do, like most people would do.”

The president claimed the ad was considered “the single greatest ad in history,” before going on a separate tangent to attack a “nasty” female ABC reporter whom he said was “not a particularly attractive person, inside or out.”

Trump arrived late to the Iowa rally, as usual. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“She goes, ‘You should tell him to take it down immediately.’ Why? Because it’s such a good ad?” Trump said.

He continued, “The mother is calling the daughter a terrible person and a liar. Everybody should be so lucky! Why would you shield somebody from that? Why would we do that?”

Play Video

“So I told him, ‘Leave it up, and look upstairs and say thank you, God, very much. I appreciate it!” Trump added. “I only wish I could have had an ad like that against somebody.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Ramaswamy’s campaign for comment on the alleged phone call.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register