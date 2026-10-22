FAMILY VALUES? Trump Drags His Mom Into Bonkers Defense of Vile MAGA Attack The president is coming to the defense of Vivek Ramaswamy over his controversial ad. Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images/Truth Social

Donald Trump went on a more than 400-word rant defending MAGA candidate Vivek Ramaswamy as other Republicans blast his controversial ad attacking his opponent as wrong.

The Republican candidate for governor is airing an ad featuring Democrat Amy Acton’s estranged mother calling her daughter a liar.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the mother, Donna Arthur, is accused of neglect and stood by her husband over her own daughter after Acton accused her stepfather of sexual assault when she was just 12 years old and was removed from the family home.

The decades-old allegations, which are supported by court documents, did not stop the president from backing Ramaswamy and Arthur despite her sticking by an alleged pedophile.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Vivek Ramaswamy put up a very powerful Ad about a mother saying that her daughter, Amy Acton, who is running for Governor of Ohio, is a liar, and much worse,” Trump wrote.

Vivek Ramaswamy is spending around $4 million to air the ad featuring his opponent's estranged mother, who is accused of standing by her daughter's alleged rapist. Screengrab.

“The Press, in a concerted and well coordinated attack, is trying to get Vivek Ramaswamy to ‘take down the Ad,’” Trump continued. “Frankly, anybody whose mother spoke about a daughter in that way would normally lead to the daughter being precluded from serving in Office, let alone the Office of Governor.”

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Prominent Republicans, including Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, have called for the ad to be taken down. Ohio Senator Jon Husted said he would not have aired it. Other Republicans have accused Ramaswamy of exploiting Acton’s childhood trauma.

But Trump didn’t stop there in defending his fellow MAGA Republican; he even invoked his own mother in his post defending the ad’s airing.

“If my mother, the legendary Mary MacLeod Trump, said anything bad about me, the Fake News would play it up. The Dumocrats would be totally supportive, and it would go down as the Ad of the Decade — Maybe the Century! It would win Awards for Excellence in Advertising,” Trump wrote.

Trump's lengthy rant defending Vivek Ramaswamy's controversial ad. Truth Social

The president’s mother, who died in 2000, was never accused of standing by an accused rapist. Arthur’s husband, Cledith Arthur, was indicted in 1978 for allegedly raping his stepdaughter. The case never went to trial after he fled the state and remained a fugitive until his death in 2004.

Trump claimed that “because Vivek, who will be a GREAT Governor, put it out, the ‘Artificial’ News has teamed up against him in order to damage, demean, and embarrass a Republican who is leading in the Polls.”

He also went on to attack DeWine as a “RINO” for condemning the ad while taking credit for helping get him elected.

GOP gubernatorial candide is facing bipartisan backlash for airing a controversial ad featuring his opponent's estranged mother. CHENEY ORR/REUTERS

“He strongly suggested that Vivek should, ‘take down the Ad.’ He probably wants a Dumocrat to win, and certainly doesn’t want someone who will do a much better job than he is capable of doing,” Trump wrote. “I suggested, on the other hand, that Vivek should keep it up, and let everyone listen to the mother of a defective, dishonest, and incapable Candidate, explain how the daughter is a DISASTER who, uncontrollably, lies, cheats, and steals!”

Trump wrote that he hoped the mothers of his opponents “would be so brave as to come forward and explain that their son or daughter is a liar, and much worse” and praised Ramaswamy as a “brilliant and outstanding person.”

After the ad started spreading across the internet earlier this week, Acton’s campaign released a statement from her brother, who slammed Ramaswamy for featuring their estranged mother, whom they hadn’t seen in decades, in the ad.

Democratic Ohio gubernatorial candidate Dr. Amy Acton has been leading Ramaswamy in multiple polls before he dropped his controversial ad. After the ad was released, betting odds that she would win the race shot up further. Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

“It’s not surprising that Vivek Ramaswamy has stooped to such a despicable low as to attempt to turn the sexual abuse Amy endured at twelve years old from our birth mother’s husband into a political talking point,” said Philip Stearns. “After he was arrested and Amy and I were removed from their custody, our birth mother stayed married to Amy’s rapist until he died.”

Play Video

While Trump defended Ramaswamy and called Acton’s mother “brave,” few other Republicans defended the ad.

Vice President JD Vance was one of the few Republicans to push back on the fallout when he campaigned for GOP candidates in the state on Wednesday and dismissed the fierce criticism coming from within his own party.

The latest poll in the race from Fox News was conducted just before the ad was released. It showed Acton leading Ramaswamy by two points, 50 percent to 48 percent. It was the latest and closest in a series of polls that showed the Democratic candidate in the lead in the red state that had been trending red in recent years.

But since the ad came out sparking bipartisan backlash, the betting markets have shown Acton’s chances of winning the race on the rise. Nearly 80 percent predict Acton will win the election while Ramaswamy’s chance stand at just 20 percent on Kalshi.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register