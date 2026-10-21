WHEN THEY GO LOW... Vance Makes Jaw-Dropping Response to Vile Attack Ad The vice president defended the attack ad by MAGA candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

JD Vance not only defended MAGA candidate Vivek Ramaswamy for his twisted attack ad attacking his opponent in the Ohio governor’s race, but he also went after members of his own party who have condemned the ad.

The vice president was traveling to Ohio when he was asked about the controversial ad featuring Democratic candidate Amy Acton’s estranged mother.

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In it, Donna Arthur called her daughter a liar for claiming she was sexually abused as a child by her stepfather. Acton has been estranged from her mother since 1978, when Arthur stood by her husband in court.

Some Republicans have slammed Ramaswamy for using personal family trauma for political gain.

Amy Acton's estranged mother, Donna Arthur, called her daughter a liar in a new ad for opponent Vivek Ramaswamy. Arthur stood by her husband after Acton accused him of sexual assault when she was 12. The Rooster

A reporter asked Vance whether he believed the ad was “appropriate,” noting that some GOP members have backed away.

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“I’ll be honest with you. Whether the ad was appropriate or not is not really my concern. What is my concern is who’s going to govern the next generation of American government, who is going to win the Senate race in the state of Ohio, who’s going to win the governor’s race in the state of Ohio?” Vance said.

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But then he went a step further, criticizing Republicans who have said the ad crossed a line.

“I have to admit that I’m a little bit disgusted when I see Republicans across the country who are whining more about that advertisement than they are about what the congressional Democrats and other Democrats want to do to the United States of America,” Vance said.

Ramaswamy doubled down on his attack ad featuring Acton's estranged mother. Cheney Orr/REUTERS

The vice president fired back that he believed Acton was “unfit” to serve as governor.

Later at a rally for Republicans, Vance doubled down, defending Ramaswamy using Acton’s mother, who stood by an accused pedophile, to attack her daughter.

“Now the media and the Democrats in the state of Ohio are obsessed because guess what? Vivek Ramaswamy had the audacity to run a TV commercial, which calls it out like it is and calls Amy Acton a liar,” Vance told the cheering MAGA crowd.

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Acton has been open about her childhood in Youngstown, saying in an interview back in 2019 that she was sexually abused by her stepfather between the ages of 9 and 12.

A newspaper report from the time showed her stepfather was charged with rape in 1978 after her biological father reported it to the police. The National Review obtained documents that provided evidence of sexual abuse. A grand jury indicted Cledith Arthur, but he never faced trial because he fled. He died in Pennsylvania in 2004.

Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate, previously opened up about her childhood and sexual abuse allegations years ago. Court documents reviewed by the National Review provide evidence of her accusations against her stepfather. Jon Cherry/Getty Images

In the ad, her mother, who backed her husband over her daughter in court, does not directly address the sexual abuse accusations but claimed Acton “is a liar.”

“She lies about her past. She says she grew up living in a tent—none of that is true. She’s lied her entire life,” Arthur said on camera. “My daughter needs help, and she can’t help you if she needs help herself.”

As the ad circulated on social media, Acton’s campaign released a statement from her brother defending his sister.

“After he was arrested and Amy and I were removed from their custody, our birth mother stayed married to Amy’s rapist until he died. This desperate, disgusting attack reveals exactly who Vivek Ramaswamy is at his core—a pathetic excuse for a man who is willing to hurt anyone as long as it gets him what he wants,” said Philip Stearns.

The backlash to the ad was fast and furious. Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who clashed with Ramaswamy during the 2024 presidential campaign, reacted in an X post in which she wrote: “Just seeing what we tried to tell everyone back then. He’s a bad guy. It’s a shame he continues to get away with it.”

Other critics called it disgusting and desperate, but Ramaswamy took ownership of it as a campaign ad, saying he would “love” for the race and election to “be about the substantive issues,” while complaining, “she won’t debate.”

Axios reported on Tuesday that the campaign plans to spend $4 million on the ad, but it could be a major gamble in the final two weeks of the election season. As the backlash over the ad spread, Acton’s chances of winning the governor’s race spiked even further.

But Vance argued on Wednesday that Ramaswamy should be the next governor of his home state before heading to a campaign event and dismissed the use of her mother despite Arthur standing by her daughter’s accused abuser.

“Politics is a tough business, and my message to my fellow elected Republicans is: if you actually believe in the things you say you believe in, stop whining about an advertisement,” Vance said.

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