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RUNNING ON EMPTY?

MAGA Loyalist Gives Damning Verdict on ‘Tired’ Trump, 80

Mike Lindell has admitted the president looks unusually weary.

US President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia, US, October 16, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

By Tom Latchem

One of Donald Trump’s most devoted MAGA supporters has admitted the 80-year-old president looks unusually exhausted and even appears downbeat as the midterms approach.

MyPillow founder Mike Lindell delivered his damning verdict as Trump embarked on another week of daily campaign rallies ahead of the Nov. 3 elections, flying the length and breadth of the country in a desperate bid to prevent a Republican wipeout.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Pinnacle Bank Expo Center in Grand Island, Nebraska, on October 5, 2026.
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The punishing travel comes amid mounting political pressure over his unpopular war with Iran and a binfire economy that have seen his approval ratings slump as Americans head to the polling booths.

So it’s little surprise that Lindell conceded the aging commander-in-chief looked more tired than he had ever seen him.

Mike Lindell

Mike Lindell has concerns about his old pal Donald Trump.

Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

“I don’t wanna say the word down,” Lindell said when asked about the president’s condition during a Zoom interview with grassroots MAGA supporters, shared online on Monday by independent journalist Aaron Rupar.

Though he insisted that neither he nor Trump allowed themselves to become despondent. “But you gotta realize he’s on a, these rallies. I mean, he just, just one after another after another.”

Lindell made his admission after being told he looked exhausted. He was then asked whether the president—who often appears to fall asleep during public appearances—was also struggling after his relentless public appearances.

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Given Trump’s packed schedule, it’s perhaps little surprise that even his staunchest supporters are concerned.

The president spent Friday campaigning in Dalton, Georgia, before flying to Florida for a Republican National Committee event at his Mar-a-Lago members’ club.

He returned to the campaign trail Saturday, flying to Highland Heights, Kentucky, for another rally before he headed back to Florida for a meeting and fundraising dinner with the powerful pro-Trump political organization MAGA Inc.

He then spent part of Sunday at his golf club in West Palm Beach before returning to Washington.

On Monday, Trump was in Park City, Kansas, to campaign for Republican Sen. Roger Marshall, whose seat previously thought safe has become surprisingly competitive.

And there is little letup on the horizon as Trump insists on putting himself front and center of the GOP campaign despite his historically low approval ratings and warnings that he was dragging his party down with himself.

Trump watches as Sen. Roger Marshall speaks at a rally in Park City, Kansas, on Monday.

Trump watches as Sen. Roger Marshall speaks at a rally in Park City, Kansas, on Monday.

Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The president is now scheduled to return to the campaign trail Tuesday evening in Greenville, North Carolina, after a full day of White House meetings and an announcement alongside Vice President JD Vance.

After that, Trump is due to appear in Pendleton, South Carolina, on Wednesday, Sioux City, Iowa, on Thursday, and Fort Myers, Florida, on Friday.

Donald Trump works to reve up the crowd at a political rally in Syracuse, New York.
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Further rallies are scheduled in Macon, Georgia, on Saturday and Port Huron, Michigan, on Sunday, meaning he will have undertaken seven consecutive days of scheduled campaign appearances, on top of his presidential duties.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and Lindell for comment.

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Tom Latchem
Tom LatchemLead Global Correspondent

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