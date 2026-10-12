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MIDTERM MELTDOWN

Trump, 80, Unravels Over His Crowd Sizes in Frantic Posting Frenzy

The president flooded Truth Social with posts praising his rallies after reports exposed rows of empty seats.

Donald Trump works to reve up the crowd at a political rally in Syracuse, New York.

Nathan Howard/Reuters

By Tom Latchem

Donald Trump has flooded social media with posts celebrating his rally crowds after a series of embarrassing reports exposed their dwindling attendance.

The president, 80, kicked off his week by sharing at least seven posts and several videos on Truth Social that praised his ability to draw big numbers. The early morning Monday barrage included screenshots of posts by MAGA influencers declaring that his supporters were more enthusiastic than ever.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Pinnacle Bank Expo Center in Grand Island, Nebraska, on October 5, 2026.
NOT SO YUGE

Brutal Reality of Trump’s Shrinking Rally Crowds Exposed

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The posting spree came hours after Trump boasted that his campaign events were “legendary,” despite evidence of empty seats and a Daily Beast/PunchUp investigation last Tuesday that revealed how much his audience has shrunk since his first presidential campaign.

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He first shared a video of a crowd in Texas chanting “USA, USA!” and then reposted a flurry of posts from his most devoted online supporters.

Another post from an account named Erikaaa attacked critics who had abandoned Trump, declaring they could not stop his momentum. Another, from MAGA Voice, proclaimed: “WITHOUT PRESIDENT TRUMP, THERE WOULDNT BE A REPUBLICAN PARTY. THATS A FACT.”

Trump also amplified a post from CONSTITUTION X claiming his video from Texas had delivered a rebuttal to the media and his political opponents.

Trump reposted claims made by a number of his supporters, like this, that he was still drawing big crowds.

Trump reposted claims made by a number of his supporters, like this, that he was still drawing big crowds.

Truth Social

Trump then shared a post from MAGA influencer Gunther Eagleman, who also claimed the clip showed the president’s political base was more enthusiastic than ever.

The spree included a post from Nick Sortor celebrating Trump dancing offstage in Tennessee after another lengthy speech.

The burst of self-congratulation followed days of scrutiny over Trump’s crowd sizes.

Daily Beast/PunchUp analysis estimated that his October rally in Mobile, Alabama, drew around 8,000 people, compared with approximately 30,000 at his 2015 appearance in the city. The events were held at different venues because of demand.

In Vandalia, Ohio, his estimated attendance also fell, from around 10,000 during Trump’s first presidential campaign to about 4,000 this time around.

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump wait for him to speaks at a midterm campaign rally at The Mitchell Center of the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama on October 2, 2026.

Empty seats in the upper rows of The Mitchell Center of the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama, on Oct. 2.

Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on August 21, 2015 in Mobile, Alabama.

Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Aug. 21, 2015, in Mobile, Alabama. The Trump campaign moved the rally to a larger stadium to accommodate demand.

Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images

Trump’s claims about his Texas rally last week were also challenged by footage showing empty seats at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio.

The president is campaigning to boost Republicans ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections, with appearances planned in Ohio and Alaska this week.

donald trump
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The White House previously referred the Beast to Trump’s own social media post when asked about his rally attendance.

The Daily Beast contacted the White House again for comment on Monday’s posting blitz.

RNC national press secretary Natalie Baldassarre said: “Despite the far-left media’s attempts to downplay voters’ excitement, our rallies are working, and Republicans across the country are ready to defy history in November.”

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Tom Latchem
Tom LatchemLead Global Correspondent

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