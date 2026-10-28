SALAD DAZE Trump Takes Obama Meltdown to Unhinged Level Trump’s rant saw the president go on a tangent about salad.

Donald Trump has taken his meltdown over former President Barack Obama to an unhinged new level.

Trump, 80, has made Obama a regular target of his ire in his rallies this month, particularly after the Democrat called out his gaudy taste over the weekend, comparing his tacky renovations at the White House to the Cheesecake Factory.

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Speaking to media on Monday, Trump called Obama “a lousy president” and claimed “he’s not a smart guy,” while defending his beloved gold aesthetic and makeover skills.

President Donald Trump cannot get Obama's name out of his mouth. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

During an afternoon rally on Tuesday in Corpus Christi, Texas, lifelong McDonald’s connoisseur Trump took a different turn and slammed Obama for his healthy diet.

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The senior president began by shouting out his former White House physician Ronny Jackson, 59, who was at the rally in his current role as a Representative for Texas’s 13th congressional district, and is up for re-election.

Trump dusted off one of his go-to stories about Jackson being his White House physician as well as, Obama and George W. Bush. However, while Jackson served in the White House Medical Unit during George W. Bush’s administration, he was not actually Bush’s physician. Obama first named Jackson physician to the president in 2013.

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump introduces U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson at a campaign rally in Bozeman, Montana, U.S., August 9, 2024. Jim Urquhart/REUTERS

Trump said, “They ask, ‘Doctor, who is the healthiest?’ ‘Cause he presided over the lives of Barack Hussein Obama and Bush and Trump, and they asked him... ‘Who’s the healthiest of the three?’ He said, ‘Without question, the healthiest is President Donald J. Trump.’ And I loved him.”

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Trump continued his tirade against Obama by using a bizarre accusation over the former president’s eating habits.

“‘And a much better golfer,’” Trump added, still claiming to be quoting Jackson’s comments. “I am a much... that I will agree to. But no, no. But, you know, ‘cause Obama — every piece of lettuce he eats has to be perfect, and I don’t — I’m not that choosy.”

Obama golfing during his Christmas holiday vacation in Kapolei, Hawaii, December 21, 2016. Hugh Gentry/REUTERS

Trump’s unhealthy diet, which includes a steady intake of McDonalds, candy and Diet Coke, has even been called out by his own administration and his own family.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told podcaster Joe Rogan in January that Trump is “pumping himself full of poison all day long.”

The president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, also revealed in his 2022 memoir Breaking History that Trump’s go-to order at McDonald’s is a Big Mac, Filet-O-Fish, fries, and a vanilla shake.

The Big Mac does include shredded iceberg lettuce.

Trump in his happy place: McDonald's. Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

Trump has previously stated that Jackson said he was healthier than Obama, including at a campaign rally in Coralville, Iowa, in December 2023.

“I said, ‘Who’s healthier?’ He said, ‘Sir, there’s no contest.’ I won’t tell you the answer but you know the answer, OK? It was me.”

Health nut Robert F. Kennedy (right) reluctantly smiles with a McDonald’s meal shortly after Donald Trump’s election win. Donald Trump Campaign

Newsweek found in 2024 that there was no public record of Jackson ever making that claim.

In January, 2018, Jackson claimed Trump has “incredibly good genes,” and said “I told the president if he had a healthier diet over the last 20 years he might live to be 200,” calling his overall health “excellent.”

Obama’s last BMI as president was 22.8 in 2016. Trump’s last physical, released in May, recorded his BMI as 29.7, which is at the very top of the overweight range and just below the obese category, which begins at 30.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and reps for Obama for comment.

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