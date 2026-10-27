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LEGALIZE COMEDY?

Trump Nemesis Reveals How Obama ‘Triggered’ MAGA Snowflakes

MAGA pundits could not take Obama’s joke.

By Meera Navlakha

Barack Obama’s mockery on the campaign trail has triggered a MAGA meltdown, and Seth Meyers is all for it.

On Monday night, the late-night host looked at how the former president is campaigning for the Democrats ahead of next week’s midterm elections.

“Trump is not alone on the campaign trail this weekend,” began Meyers. “While he was dissing Norway and ranting about Christmas, a much more popular politician, Barack Obama, was also on the stump, taking aim at Trump’s White House renovations.”

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 24: Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign rally at Cleveland Public Auditorium on October 24, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. Obama is campaigning for Ohio Democratic candidates including Senate candidate, former Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and gubernatorial candidate Dr. Amy Acton ahead of next week's midterm elections on November 3. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Former U.S. President Barack Obama has been campaigning across the country, roasting Trump in the process.

Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

At a rally in Cleveland, Ohio, Obama, 65, launched a scathing attack on the 80-year-old president and his fixation on everything but the needs of the American people. “I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but he seems very focused on home renovations,” the former president said. “He should be on HGTV.”

“Guy is building a ballroom that is bigger than the White House,” he joked as the crowd cheered. “Paved over the Rose Garden, paved it over, put a helicopter pad on the South Lawn. And then there is just gold everywhere.”

“I mean, he’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory.”

Oval office

The Oval Office has been entirely decked out in gold decor.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Meyers responded, “I’ve said it before. I’ll say it again. My favorite Obama is Stand-Up Obama.”

But the late-night host pointed out that the comedy routine did not sit well with MAGA “snowflakes,” who characteristically broke down in response despite their insistence that the left cannot take a joke. Meyers took as an example right-wing trillionaire Elon Musk, who once said, “The left wanted to make comedy illegal. You know? You can’t make fun of anything. It sucks...it’s like nothing’s funny. You can’t make fun of anything. It’s like legalize comedy!”

Obama

Conservatives have been outraged that Obama compared a chain restaurant's decor to that of Trump's Oval Office.

Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

The Daily Show, Jon Stewart
REALLY?!

MAGA’s New Barack Obama Outrage Baffles Jon Stewart

Michael Boyle

After mocking Musk and his “fifth grade” sensibilities, Meyers said, “But you heard him. Comedy is legal again. Which is why you might have expected MAGA to be all laughs and smiles, but actually, they seem slightly offended by Obama’s joke.”

MAGA pundits, in addition to Trump himself, have attempted to retaliate after Obama’s Cheesecake Factory jokes. “MAGA pundits have been losing it on social media,” explained Meyers, “Calling it ‘classic Obama snobbery,’ and saying he’s an ‘elitist hack’ who is ‘undefeated at condescending to regular folks.’” He added an example of one such meltdown: “Real Americans love Cheesecake Factory.”

Meyers retorted, “Are you triggered, snowflakes?!”

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Meera Navlakha
Meera NavlakhaEntertainment Reporter

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