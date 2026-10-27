LEGALIZE COMEDY? Trump Nemesis Reveals How Obama ‘Triggered’ MAGA Snowflakes MAGA pundits could not take Obama’s joke.

Barack Obama’s mockery on the campaign trail has triggered a MAGA meltdown, and Seth Meyers is all for it.

On Monday night, the late-night host looked at how the former president is campaigning for the Democrats ahead of next week’s midterm elections.

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“Trump is not alone on the campaign trail this weekend,” began Meyers. “While he was dissing Norway and ranting about Christmas, a much more popular politician, Barack Obama, was also on the stump, taking aim at Trump’s White House renovations.”

Former U.S. President Barack Obama has been campaigning across the country, roasting Trump in the process. Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

At a rally in Cleveland, Ohio, Obama, 65, launched a scathing attack on the 80-year-old president and his fixation on everything but the needs of the American people. “I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but he seems very focused on home renovations,” the former president said. “He should be on HGTV.”

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“Guy is building a ballroom that is bigger than the White House,” he joked as the crowd cheered. “Paved over the Rose Garden, paved it over, put a helicopter pad on the South Lawn. And then there is just gold everywhere.”

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“I mean, he’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory.”

The Oval Office has been entirely decked out in gold decor. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Meyers responded, “I’ve said it before. I’ll say it again. My favorite Obama is Stand-Up Obama.”

But the late-night host pointed out that the comedy routine did not sit well with MAGA “snowflakes,” who characteristically broke down in response despite their insistence that the left cannot take a joke. Meyers took as an example right-wing trillionaire Elon Musk, who once said, “The left wanted to make comedy illegal. You know? You can’t make fun of anything. It sucks...it’s like nothing’s funny. You can’t make fun of anything. It’s like legalize comedy!”

Conservatives have been outraged that Obama compared a chain restaurant's decor to that of Trump's Oval Office. Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

After mocking Musk and his “fifth grade” sensibilities, Meyers said, “But you heard him. Comedy is legal again. Which is why you might have expected MAGA to be all laughs and smiles, but actually, they seem slightly offended by Obama’s joke.”

MAGA pundits, in addition to Trump himself, have attempted to retaliate after Obama’s Cheesecake Factory jokes. “MAGA pundits have been losing it on social media,” explained Meyers, “Calling it ‘classic Obama snobbery,’ and saying he’s an ‘elitist hack’ who is ‘undefeated at condescending to regular folks.’” He added an example of one such meltdown: “Real Americans love Cheesecake Factory.”

Meyers retorted, “Are you triggered, snowflakes?!”

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