REALLY?! MAGA’s New Barack Obama Outrage Baffles Jon Stewart Stewart sees the faux outrage as another sign that Team Trump is flailing pre-midterms.

Jon Stewart is stunned by MAGA pundits’ hysterical response to a simple joke from Barack Obama.

Former President Obama spoke at a campaign rally event on Saturday for Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, in which he joked that President Donald Trump’s controversial White House renovations have “got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory.”

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Stewart noted in his monologue Monday that Obama’s joke, which mocked Trump’s prioritization of tacky vanity projects over addressing Americans’ economic concerns, was bound to anger Republicans.

“As soon as I heard him say it, you can feel it already, what a s---storm this is going to set off on the right, for Barack Obama to compare anything that Trump does to the brutal dictatorship of Saddam Hussein?” Stewart said.

Stewart highlighted, however, that the right’s anger over the weekend has focused entirely on Obama’s Cheesecake Factory line.

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Fox News host Martha MacCallum accused Obama of elitism on Monday, complaining, “The Cheesecake Factory comment… goes exactly to why Democrats lost the middle class, why they lost blue-collar voters. ... He doesn’t respect your way of life and say ‘that’s a nice night out.’”

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Fox News contributor Kaylee McGhee White, in a clip shared by Stewart, called Obama’s comment “condescending to a popular food chain restaurant.”

Stewart showed a montage of other right-wing pundits fuming over the Cheesecake Factory dig, then responded with stunned confusion.

“The part of the comparison that bothered you was the Cheesecake Factory part? Not the Saddam Hussein part?” Stewart asked.

The Daily Show host continued, “You know the Cheesecake Factory is not an actual factory, right? We did not ship cheesecake jobs to China.”

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Ultimately, Stewart declared that the right-wing pearl-clutching over Obama’s lighthearted joke is just another example of the GOP’s failing campaign strategy heading into the 2026 midterm elections.

“There’s a reason why Donald Trump and anyone representing his Republican Congress are distracting you,” Stewart said. “Republicans running for Congress can’t defend Trump’s reckless record or their refusal to do anything to check his worst impulses.”

Stewart reminded viewers of Trump’s 2024 campaign ad declaring, “Kamala’s for they/them. Trump is for you.”

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The “you” in the ad, Stewart argued, was not the American voters, but the billionaires and the tacky White House projects that have kept up most of Trump’s attention in his second term.

“The Trump administration has treated inanimate objects more lavishly than the ‘you’ he swore to represent,” Stewart said. “Turns out, the ‘you’ is an it.”

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