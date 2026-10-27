HELP! I WRECKED MY HOUSE Trump Melts Down at Obama Over Cheesecake Factory Joke The president’s predecessor seems to have touched a nerve.

Donald Trump has called Barack Obama “not a smart guy” as he himself smarts at the former president’s pinpoint mockery of his White House decor.

Obama, 65, joked about the 80-year-old president’s obsession with gaudy renovations during a campaign stop in Cleveland on the weekend. “What’s up with the gold?” Obama asked. “He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory, just gold everywhere.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“He seems very focused on home renovations. He should be on HGTV,” Obama quipped.

Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House surrounded by gold. Andrew Caballero-Rey/AFP via Getty Images

Obama midterm swing has also seen him back Trump’s latest nemesis, Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, ahead of next week’s elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has been returning fire against his predecessor, including at a rally in Corinth, Mississippi, when the octogenarian president could barely keep Obama’s name out of his mouth.

After mentioning Obama’s name, prompting his own supporters to jeer, Trump awkwardly defended his renovation skills, saying, “I fix things very good.”

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

His clunky comment came as earlier on Monday Trump claimed Obama was “not a smart guy.”

Play Video

Turning his attention back to Obama’s comments, Trump said in his rally, “Part of his speech was to say, ‘Isn’t it terrible that Donald Trump spends a lot of his time... fixing up the White House?’ Isn’t that a nice thing to do? He said, ‘This isn’t a Cheesecake Factory’. Can you believe it?...he doesn’t like successful companies. But, you know, he was very critical about me.”

Barack Obama joined the campaign trail to stump for Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed and gubernatorial candidate Jocelyn Benson in Detroit. Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

Trump spent a further four minutes talking about his White House renovations before getting to his vanity ballroom and discussing its features—and complaining Obama had said it was occupying all his thoughts.

“The White House is a symbol of America, when it’s dirty, filthy dirty, and broken, when the windows are cracked... people notice that,” Trump said. “It’s actually in better shape now than when it was built, and more beautiful,” he claimed.

Play Video

During a press gaggle on his way to Mississippi, Trump spent three out of five and a half minutes discussing Obama rather than more pressing issues impacting voters.

“I’ve taken care of the White House, I’ve fixed it with the finest artisans in the world,” Trump said. “We’ve reskinned it, it was in horrible shape.”

Trump claimed Obama “doesn’t notice dirt and filth that hadn’t been cleaned,” but said, “It’s very easy for me to do, I do it very, very simply because it’s my nature, I’m, you know, a very clean person.”

He insisted that he could monitor the maintenance of the White House in “five minutes a day, 10 minutes a day.”

President Donald Trump delivers remarks alongside a poster of the "Trump Gold Card" in the gold-covered Oval Office. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

He went on, “We have to explain that to Obama because he doesn’t understand it because he’s not a smart guy. Let me tell you, in my opinion, he’s not smart at all. Because the way he ran the country, only a stupid person would run the country like that.”

Addressing Obama directly, Trump said, “The White House... is a symbol of America. It has to be clean. The columns can’t be broken. The bricks can’t be falling off from under the plaster. And for you to say it’s a Cheesecake Factory, that just shows why you were a lousy president.”

He then ended the gaggle without taking any further questions.

The Daily Beast has contacted reps for Obama for comment.

In a statement to the Daily Beast, White House Spokesman Davis Ingle said, “Dumocrats are opposed to anything that celebrates the greatness of our Country because they are America Last losers. Thanks to the Builder-in-Chief, no other president has done more to beautify our Nation’s interior than President Trump.”

“From restoring our treasured landmarks, which had suffered years of abuse and vandalism, to cleaning our parks and the Reflecting Pool, President Trump’s bold vision is ensuring the People’s House and our Nation’s Capital will be properly glorified and remain in excellent condition for generations to come,” Ingle added. “Meanwhile, Barack Hussein Obama will go down as one of the most dishonest, divisive, and destructive Presidents in history.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register