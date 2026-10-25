JEALOUS MUCH? Trump Erupts in Late-Night Tirade After Obama Packs Rally The president hit back at Obama’s searing attack. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump issued a scathing rebuke of Barack Obama after the former president attacked him at a midterm campaign rally.

Trump, 80, launched a Truth Social tirade at 12:42 a.m. Sunday, slamming Barack Obama as a “grossly incompetent President” who gave Iran a “road to a Nuclear Weapon.”

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“He said that Crooked Hillary Clinton was going to WIN, he campaigned hard for her, and she lost in all directions and ways. He then campaigned full out for Kamala, and likewise, she lost,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Trump slammed Obama as a "grossly incompetent president." Screenshot/Truth Social /Truth Social

Trump then took aim at Obama for campaigning for Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic Senate candidate in Michigan, calling him a “Muslim Brotherhood Jihadist, who hates Jews and Blacks and AMERICANS and TRUMP, and he is going to lose, also.”

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Trump continued: “He’s a Fake Doctor, who runs what is considered to be the WORST CLINIC IN AMERICA.”

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El-Sayed’s criticism of the Israeli government has alienated some Jewish voters in Michigan, and he has also struggled to gain support among Black voters in the state.

“Michigan doesn’t want an arrogant, Open Borders, Fake Doctor, Jihadist, whose reputation will only get worse as more information is revealed - And there’s plenty,” Trump said, before urging Michiganders to support his Senate pick, Mike Rogers. Polls show Rogers locked in a close race with the progressive doctor.

The president’s rant comes after Obama, 65, painted him as an agent of “chaos and cruelty” at his first midterm campaign rally, in Cleveland, Ohio, in his most searing attack of Trump in recent years.

Obama portrayed Trump as an agent of “chaos and cruelty” and a man of broken promises. Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS

“You remember that old thing about ‘drain the swamp’?” Obama asked the crowd. “The only thing that got drained was the Reflecting Pool in the National Mall after some no-bid contract got it all messed up.”

The former president delivered the remarks Saturday at a rally in support of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton, a former top health director who was the target of a vicious MAGA attack ad, and former Sen. Sherrod Brown, who is trying to unseat Ohio’s GOP incumbent, former college football player, and object of Trump’s affection Jon Husted.

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Obama has ramped up his criticism of Trump in the lead-up to the midterm election, where Republicans are facing the prospect of significant losses in the House of Representatives and are deadlocked in a battle to retain control of the Senate. Hours after his speech in Cleveland, Obama slammed the “foolishness” of the Trump administration, according to The New York Times.

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