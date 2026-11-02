DIGGING DEEPER Dem Loser Roasted After ‘Painful’ Interview on MAGA Endorsement Haley Stevens torpedoed her political career with her 11th-hour backing of a Trump-endorsed candidate.

Rep. Haley Stevens has been widely mocked over a car-crash interview in which she tried to defend her decision to endorse a MAGA Republican for Senate in Tuesday’s midterms.

Stevens, who lost to Abdul El-Sayed in the Democratic primary, was grilled by CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Sunday after switching her allegiance to the Donald Trump-endorsed Mike Rogers just days before the crucial election.

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During the stunning interview, Stevens floundered as she explained why her feud with El-Sayed had led her to back Rogers, even after assuring fellow Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell that she would continue to support the progressive Democrat after he asked her not to join him at a church event in Detroit.

The interview was full of embarrassing moments for Stevens, including her describing most of her team quitting in disgust over her endorsement of Rogers as a period of “transition.” There was also an awkward moment when Stevens remained silent for several seconds after Cooper said many people were struggling to “understand” why she had instead joined Rogers at another church event.

Haley Stevens was heckled as a “traitor" while appearing at church alongside Mike Rogers on Sunday. Rebecca Cook/Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

“Was that a question, Anderson?” Stevens said.

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“No, I wanted to see if you wanted to fill in the silence,” Cooper said. “But you don’t.”

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Stevens also accused Cooper of “nice editorializing” when the CNN anchor tried to get the congresswoman to confirm that she had spoken with Dingell about sticking with El-Sayed before endorsing Rogers just hours later.

Stevens’ attempt at damage control on CNN was immediately condemned by Dingell, who told Cooper it was “one of the most painful interviews I have ever watched” and said it had even raised concerns about Stevens’ well-being.

“I have been worried about her all last week. She’s a human being. I have had multiple conversations with her. I’m far from being the only one that has,” Dingell said.

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Others also ridiculed Stevens on social media, sharing clips of the disastrous interview.

“How many times can someone end their career in one 24-hour stretch?” former ESPN anchor Keith Olbermann posted on X.

Jon Favreau, Pod Save America co-host and former speechwriter for Barack Obama, added: “This might be the most uncomfortable interview I’ve ever seen and I genuinely hope whoever she’s still listening to can get her to stop doing press, at least for her own sake.”

Polling expert Adam Carlson wrote: “One of the biggest train wrecks of an interview I have ever seen. She seems legitimately unwell.”

CNN’s MAGA political commentator Scott Jennings said that Stevens and Dingell’s back-to-back interviews with Cooper were “one of the wildest things I’ve seen on set in 10 years.”

Jennings later said on CNN that Stevens’ interview with Cooper showed she was “struggling” amid the intense fallout from her endorsement of Rogers.

Multiple polls suggest Abdul El-Sayed will defeat Mike Rogers in Tuesday’s Michigan Senate race. Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

On Sunday, the Michigan Democratic Party confirmed that Stevens had been removed from the party for endorsing Rogers and she would not be allowed to rejoin in the future.

Multiple Democrats also lined up to condemn Stevens and express their support for El-Sayed ahead of Tuesday’s crucial Senate election.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Stevens’ backing of Rogers was a “despicable betrayal.”

“Senate Democrats are united in our support for Abdul El-Sayed, because we know he will fight for the economic interests of working families in Michigan, unlike Mike Rogers, who is a tool of Donald Trump and billionaire donors,” Schumer posted.

The Daily Beast has contacted Haley Stevens for comment.

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