NOT HAVING IT MAGA Star Goes Rogue in Meltdown Over Dem Loser: ‘F*** Off!’ “Hell hath no fury like a woman whose invitation has been rescinded,” Megyn Kelly said.

Megyn Kelly is not joining the MAGA rally around former Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens.

Stevens was formally removed from the Democratic Party just an hour after endorsing Trump-backed candidate Mike Rogers for Michigan’s Senate race instead of her former Democratic primary rival, Abdul El-Sayed.

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Critics say the eleventh-hour decision to abandon her Party and back Rogers stemmed from El-Sayed’s public disinvitation from appearing with him at a campaign event. Megyn Kelly roasted Stevens, unlike her MAGA counterparts, who’ve embraced the congresswoman with open arms.

Stevens sat for a softball interview with MAGA advocate Scott Jennings on Monday. The Daily Beast/Reuters/CSPAN2

“This U.S. congresswoman, who’s been very strong in her stated beliefs thus far and had been saying she was going to vote Abdul all along—and what was the straw that broke the camel’s back? He was mean to her,” Kelly said on her Megyn Kelly Show, dubbing Stevens a “crazy lady.”

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She added, “She was fine with what happened until they yanked her invitation to the Halloween party and then she went jihad on their a--es. And that’s what appears to be happening with Haley Stevens.”

El-Sayed disinvited Stevens from a campaign event, and she then endorsed his MAGA opponent. Kelly roasted her for the choice on Monday. Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

“Abdul told her not to come,” she added with a laugh, “and hell hath no fury like a woman whose invitation has been rescinded.”

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Fellow Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell tried to negotiate a unity appearance between Stevens and El-Sayed, until Stevens demanded the candidate—who beat her in the U.S. Senate Democratic primary—apologize for comments about U.S. aid to Israel. The appearance fell through, as El-Sayed reportedly disinvited Stevens to avoid “distractions.” Less than 24 hours later, Stevens announced that she was endorsing Trump’s candidate.

Stevens previously called Rogers "another rubber stamp for Donald Trump’s dangerous agenda." Jonathan Ernst/Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

“Our Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate, Abdul, said that I was no longer welcome in his campaign and that I should stay away,” she said in a video posted on X. “And... he’s right… And that’s why I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today.”

Kelly called Stevens a "ninny" and a "crazy lady." Finn Gomez/Getty Images

Before her endorsement, Stevens wrote in a post on X in August, “Mike Rogers will be another rubber stamp for Donald Trump’s dangerous agenda. We can’t afford to give MAGA another Senate seat in November.”

Kelly rolled a clip of Stevens dodging questions about the post from CNN’s Anderson Cooper: “I do think it was a tell there, was where she said, ‘I just don’t think it’s appropriate or whatever the word was, to have him ejecting.’ That’s the tell. That’s what she’s really mad about. He ejected her.”

El-Sayed and Stevens have feuded over his comments about Israel. Robin Buckson/via REUTERS

Kelly went on, “He does not want her to come to his unity event. Who could blame him? Can you imagine if you had won the primary over this ninny and she was like, ‘I’ll go to the unity event as long as you say the following five things exactly as I want you to.’ F--- off. You lost!”

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