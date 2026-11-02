‘SHAME ON HER’ ‘The View’ Hosts Torch Dem Loser’s ‘Bruised Ego’ Haley Stevens felt the wrath of “The View” on Monday.

Michigan Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens’ decision to endorse Trump-backed candidate Mike Rogers over Abdul El-Sayed drew furious snark from The View.

Sunny Hostin slammed Stevens on Monday’s show, saying, “Michigan’s Senate seat is extremely important to the Democratic Party, taking back the Senate so that there will be accountability and oversight and, you know, to try to set this country right. And I think this is very much about Haley Stevens’ bruised ego, and her ego should not sort of supersede her country.”

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She added, “I really think this was about her bruised ego, and if that’s the case, shame on her.”

Stevens backed Mike Rogers after feuding with El-Sayed. Finn Gomez/Getty Images

Ana Navarro, a former Republican strategist, had similar thoughts despite having made a dramatic break with the party herself.

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“I know what it’s like to break with your party. I did it in 2016 for the first time when I voted for Hillary Clinton instead of voting for Donald Trump.” Unlike Stevens, she said, she did so because of Trump’s “making fun of disabled people,” “calling Latinos and immigrants bad hombres and rapists and criminals,” and his “being accused of sexual assault and sexual harassment by multiple women.”

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“It was not because I wasn’t invited to the party,” she added. “It was not because I felt slighted. It was not because my frail little ego felt injured because I was not part of the campaign.”

“I don’t want any distractions,” El-Sayed told reporters after saying he didn’t want Stevens to join him at an event. Rebecca Cook/Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

Stevens, 43, who lost to El-Sayed in the Democratic primary, allegedly told Rep. Debbie Dingell she would endorse El-Sayed the night before she posted a video backing Rogers instead. “Our Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate, Abdul, said that I was no longer welcome in his campaign and that I should stay away,” she said in a video posted on X. “And... he’s right… And that’s why I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today.”

Rep. Dingell attempted to negotiate a unity appearance between the two former primary rivals, after Stevens took issue with El-Sayed’s stance on Israel. The appearance fell through, with El-Sayed reportedly disinviting Stevens. The hosts of The View said Stevens’ endorsement was sour grapes.

“I’ve been watching Congresswoman Stevens on TV for the last 10 days or 2 weeks, and it’s been cringeworthy and painful,” Navarro said.

Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens speaks at a 2024 campaign rally supporting Vice President Kamala Harris. DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty

“She seems to really have been searching for a reason not to support El-Sayed,” she said. “She wouldn’t even pronounce his name in most interviews.”

Co-hosts Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin, however, suggested Stevens should be lauded for standing on her principles.

“I also think we shouldn’t just praise independents—when it’s Liz Cheney who breaks with Republicans because she thinks that’s the principled position,” Griffin said. “If this woman feels this is the principled position for her, she has every right to do that.”

Added Haines, “He told her, ‘You’re not welcome here.’ What group do we ever encourage to vote against themselves?”

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