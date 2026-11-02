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Dem Loser Gives Cryptic Hint About Political Future

The Michigan congresswoman was asked directly about her next career move.

haley stevens mike rogers

SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

By Vic Verbalaitis

Democratic flip-flopper Rep. Haley Stevens has given a puzzling response about her political future.

The Michigan congresswoman, 43, appeared live on conservative pundit Scott Jennings’ radio show on Monday to address the backlash over her astonishing decision to endorse Republican Mike Rogers in her state’s Senate race.

Stevens caused a firestorm when she announced she was reversing her support for Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed just two days before the midterm elections.

Jennings concluded the interview by asking her what’s next for the political outcast.

US Representative Haley Stevens, a Michigan Democrat and the rival Abdul El-Sayed defeated in the Senate primary, speaks with the media next to Republican US Senate candidate Mike Rogers who she endorsed, after attending the Perfecting Church in Detroit, Michigan, US November 1, 2026.

Stevens has spent the last two years calling Rogers unfit for leadership.

Rebecca Cook/Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

“Given your race for Senate this year, which narrowly came up short in the primary, and now everything that’s happened late in the campaign, are you thinking about a political future for yourself? Are you thinking you’re going to continue on as a political actor in Michigan? What does the future hold for Haley Stevens?” Jennings, 49, asked.

“Well, how about this?” she began. “There’s great things, uh, in store for this country, and, you know, I’m not necessarily thinking a lot about, uh, you know, anything other than what I’m doing tomorrow, I guess you could say.”

It’s unclear what Stevens meant exactly, though she seemed to be referring to Tuesday’s midterm elections in some capacity.

Scott Jennings speaking with attendees at the Republican Jewish Coalition's 2026 Annual Leadership Summit at the Venetian Convention & Expo Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The MAGA mouthpiece said Stevens was welcome back on his radio program anytime.

Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia

Jennings thanked Stevens for appearing on his show and told her she was welcome back anytime, to which she said, “Hey, God bless. Thanks.”

A spokesperson for Stevens did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s questions about her ambiguous answer. More than half of the congresswoman’s staff, including her communications director, quit after she endorsed Rogers.

Democratic Senate candidate for Michigan Abdul El-Sayed

Stevens abruptly revoked her support of El-Sayed in favor of his Republican adversary.

JEFF KOWALSKY/JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP via Getty Images

The Democratic rep’s last-minute about-face on Sunday drew swift backlash. Michigan Democratic Party chair Curtis Hertel announced Sunday that she was no longer a member of the state’s party and would not be welcomed back in the future.

Stevens’ interview with MAGA mouthpiece Jennings on Monday followed a train wreck of an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Sunday night.

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During the roughly 15-minute interview, Stevens blinked profusely as she gave evasive answers to Cooper’s simple questions and contradicted herself multiple times.

The host asked her to clarify a claim by Democrat Debbie Dingell, which she kept avoiding. Dingell claimed Stevens had called her Saturday night and assured her she wouldn’t endorse Rogers, but she did it anyway.

Anderson Cooper interviews Haley Stevens on CNN.

Anderson Cooper interviewed Haley Stevens on CNN on Sunday night.

CNN

“Abdul has been getting angrier and angrier,” she told Cooper. “I was trying to help, and I endorsed him... And making a decision here, and you know, that’s just where I landed on this. I woke up this morning... clear-eyed, fresh, and focused on what was in my heart, and that’s that.”

Cooper asked her about the claim several more times, with Stevens repeatedly refusing to give a clear answer about the alleged phone call.

“It sounds like you’re upset with me too, Anderson!” she said after several minutes of unconstructive back-and-forth.

“No, I’m not,” the host replied. “You’re not really answering any of my questions, so it’s somewhat frustrating.”

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Vic Verbalaitis
Vic VerbalaitisNight Breaking News Reporter

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