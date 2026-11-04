MAGA MAKEOVER Dem Loser Sports Wild New Look as She Votes MAGA Haley Stevens’ hat is anything but inconspicuous.

Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens has grabbed a lot of headlines since announcing she was voting for her one-time MAGA rival—but it appears she was determined to grab at least one more.

Stevens, 43, was filmed walking into the Baldwin Public Library in Birmingham, Michigan, to cast her vote in an eye-catching broad-brimmed hat that appeared to be made of straw.

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Haley Stevens and her hat. X/News Nation

Dressed in a navy suit and silk blouse, Stevens finished the look with a cream handbag that stood out against the suit but paled in comparison to the hat, which flopped in the breeze as she walked.

NewsNation reporter Hannah Brandt posted the footage of Stevens on X, and users were quick to question her sartorial choices.

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“Wait. Is she voting or going to a horse race?! Royal wedding?! What’s with the hat?!” an X user replied to the video.

Another angle on the wide-brimmed hat. X/News Nation

“Girl you’re in Michigan in the fall what is that hat,” another X user questioned.

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More than one person thought she was perhaps cosplaying as a 1980s video game character.

“She thinks she’s Carmen Sandiego now,” one comment stated, referring to the title character of the educational mystery game, Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego?

Haley Stevens' whole ensemble. X/News Nation

Stevens lost a hard-fought primary to now-Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, 42, and then made national headlines by reversing her endorsement of the Democrat star, switching loyalties to Republican Mike Rogers, 63.

Her decision on Sunday to support the MAGA-backed Rogers shocked the Democratic Party and took many of Stevens’ close advisers by surprise.

On Monday night, just hours before polls opened across America Tuesday morning, she posted a possibly AI-assisted explanation for her decision on X, saying El-Sayed wasn’t fit to serve in Congress.

Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Abdul El-Sayed speaks during a Democratic unity rally in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., August 7, 2026. Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

Stevens’ fiancé Jason Turkish, 39, was also pulled into the controversy over her abrupt change of heart. Former Michigan Gov. Jim Blanchard said he thought Turkish, who last week announced he would support Rogers, had pressured Stevens to switch her vote.

Stevens’ friend Jordan Acker also said they couldn’t reach her because Turkish had taken her phone.

Turkish refuted the claims, as did Stevens, who labeled them “sexism dressed up as political analysis.”

Stevens was accompanied by her mother, Maria Marcotte, as she headed to vote in Birmingham, Michigan. She was asked if the backlash to her decision was worth it.

“Absolutely,” Stevens said. “Voting is always worth it, right?

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