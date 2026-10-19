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'THIS IS NOT NORMAL'

A-Lister’s ‘Scary’ Video Goes Viral Over Weight-Loss Concerns

The Golden Globe winner’s thin appearance has concerned fans for months.

Demi Moore's thin appearance sparked health concerns among fans.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters;Dimitris Giannetos/Instagram

By Roosa Rahkonen

A video of Demi Moore has gone viral on social media, with thousands of commenters speculating about her appearance and calling her “too thin.”

The 63-year-old Golden Globe winner appeared at the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 17. Dimitris Giannetos, Moore’s longtime hairstylist who created the look, posted a behind-the-scenes Instagram video showing details of her “black swan updo” for the gala.

The video captured Moore in a strapless Standing Ground gown with a black corseted top and a voluminous lavender bottom. By Monday afternoon, it had over 6,000 comments on Facebook and Instagram.

A few comments centered on Moore’s hairstyle, but far more focused on Moore’s physique.

Demi Moore’s hairstylist posted a video that showed the star getting ready for the gala.

Demi Moore’s hairstylist posted a video that showed the star getting ready for the gala.

Instagram/Dimitris Giannetos

“I love Demi, but that back is something very frightening,” one person wrote.

Another said, “This is not normal, sorry.”

Dimitris Giannetos styled Demi Moore’s hair in a voluminous bun, but commenters focused on the star’s back.

Dimitris Giannetos styled Demi Moore’s hair in a voluminous bun, but commenters focused on the star’s back.

Instagram/Dimitris Giannetos

Some fans expressed concern for Moore’s health, while others called the video “scary” and “frightening.”

“So sad to see her like this. It’s not normal to be so skinny. Let’s not promote this,” one person wrote.

Some commenters expressed concern over Demi Moore's appearance.

Some commenters expressed concern over Demi Moore’s appearance.

Instagram/Dimitris Giannetos

Fans acknowledged that Moore, crowned the World’s Most Beautiful Woman by People magazine in April 2025, looked “stunning,” but still expressed concern about her “fragile” frame.

Demi Moore attends the Sixth Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, US, October 17, 2026. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Demi Moore wore a black and lavender Standing Ground gown to the Sixth Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, on October 17, 2026.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Moore’s physique has been under scrutiny since 2025.

Jury Member Demi Moore attends the "La Vie D'Une Femme" screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2026, in Cannes, France.
more moore

Demi Moore’s Thin Cannes Appearance Sparks Health Concern

Roosa Rahkonen

This Los Angeles appearance marked the first time Moore wore a strapless gown since her May Cannes Film Festival appearances, which sparked health concerns among fans.

Moore has previously spoken about struggling with her body image in Hollywood during the earlier days of her career, and being told to lose weight by a producer.

Demi Moore's strapless gown at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival left the upper body bare, sparking concern among fans about her slim figure. Posing here before the opening ceremony in France on May 12, 2026.

Demi Moore’s appearance in 2026 has sparked health concerns among her fans. Here at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in France.

Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Moore is just one of the many women in Hollywood facing weight-related comments and Ozempic rumors.

In July, actress Charlize Theron, 51, sparked concern after a red-carpet appearance. Former reality star Kelly Osbourne, 41, has also faced intense body scrutiny since summer 2025.

Kelly Osbourne
‘I WASN’T WELL’

Kelly Osbourne Addresses ‘Danger Zone’ Weight Loss Comments

Roosa Rahkonen

She later sparked “danger zone” comments after appearing at The BRIT Awards 2026 in Manchester on February 28. Photos from the event were a wake-up call.

Other celebrities whose appearances have sparked concern in 2026 include Charlize Theron and Kelly Osbourne.

Other celebrities whose appearances have sparked concern in 2026 include Charlize Theron and Kelly Osbourne.

Neil Mockford/GC Images;Samir Hussein/WireImage

“I didn’t know that I looked like that until I saw the pictures,” she told The Sun on Oct. 10. “When I saw them, I couldn’t f---ing believe it. I was as shocked as everyone else.”

Osbourne said she had lost the weight while she mourned her late father, English rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, who died on July 22, 2025, of a heart attack at 76. She also said she has now gained back 30 pounds.

Demi Moore attends the Sixth Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, US, October 17, 2026. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Some of Demi Moore’s fans came to her defense, complimenting her beautiful appearance at the Sixth Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on October 17, 2026.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Despite the comments mostly being negative in tone, some fans defended Moore, calling out critics for body-shaming.

“Perfection,” one fan wrote. “One of my favorite dresses on her. She never misses.”

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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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