SWELL START Democrats Claim First Victory Amid Predictions of Blue Wave The U.S. territory in the Pacific Ocean delivered Democrats some early good news. Facebook

The U.S. territory of Guam gave Democrats looking to flip Congress their first glimmer of hope on Election Day.

The Pacific island is fourteen hours ahead of New York, so the territory’s polls provide early results.

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According to the unofficial vote count on Tuesday afternoon, Democrats flipped Guam’s non-voting delegate seat in the House from red to blue.

Democrat Alicia Garrido Limtiaco led with 51 percent, or more than 15,600 votes, to Republican delegate James Moylan’s 48.8 percent, or 14,900 votes, with all precincts reporting.

Democrat Alicia Garrido Limtiaco was leading in the preliminary results from the race to represent Guam in the U.S. House. aliciaforcongress.com

Moylan has served as Guam’s at-large delegate in the House since January 2023. He won reelection in 2024 by nearly six points, meaning the landscape there has shifted roughly eight points in Democrats’ direction since then if Tuesday’s early results hold.

It comes as Democrats look to flip the House majority from red to blue in the 2026 midterms, with Donald Trump facing strong headwinds as voters sour on the president over higher prices and the war in Iran.

Republican Del. James Moylan has represented Guam in the House after first being elected in 2022. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

While Guam, an island with a population of just over 170,000, has a non-voting delegate, Democrats would need to net just three seats to secure the House majority on Tuesday, and multiple forecasts indicate the odds are in their favor.

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While the unofficial results indicated Guam’s at-large seat would go blue on Election Day, the U.S. territory could have mixed results as the Republican candidate for governor took the lead in the territory.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tony Ada and his running mate, E.J. Calvo, led Democratic candidate Therese Terlaje and running mate Sabina Perez by just over 1,000 votes.

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Its current Democratic Governor Lou Leon Guerrero was first elected in 2018 and won reelection in 2022 but is term-limited.

President Donald Trump posts about the Guam gubernatorial race on Tuesday. Truth Social

President Donald Trump quickly seized on the governor’s race in the small territory on Tuesday afternoon in a Truth Social post.

“Guam, which has always been considered strongly Democrat, just had an early call for a REPUBLICAN Victory in the top spot, Governor — Congratulations to Tony Ada! Also, the Republicans have the Majority in the State Senate. Wow, hopefully that’s an indication for things to come!” he wrote.

The president did not acknowledge the early results showing a Democrat leading for Guam’s seat in the House.

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