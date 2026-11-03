HOUSE OF CARDS ‘Daily Show’ Stars Predict Nightmare Morning After Blue Wave The election fallout will be messy, no matter the results.

The Daily Show stars are feeling anxious.

Whichever way the country votes in the midterm elections, Jordan Klepper and Michael Kosta are concerned about MAGA’s reaction. Pollsters have predicted Democrats will flip the House, and some are forecasting the Senate will go blue as well, pending several key battleground states.

ADVERTISEMENT

But even if Democrats succeed with the predicted blue wave, Klepper said on The Daily Show’s “Ears Edition” podcast that he fears retaliation from President Donald Trump, 80.

Jordan Klepper learned why former MAGA supporters were breaking up with Trump. YouTube/ The Daily Show

He’s also skeptical that Trump supporters won’t accept the election results if Democrats win big—an obstinacy he believes will advance with each hour it takes to count votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We won’t get all the information and the numbers in that night, and that, in and of itself, will become a story and a way in which to not believe the results,” Klepper said. “And then the next day, we’ll wake up, and Nicki Minaj will be the press secretary, and will tell us the election was stolen, and that will be the America that we deserve.”

Jordan Klepper, Ronny Chieng, Jon Stewart, Desi Lydic, and Michael Kosta attend "The Daily Show." Rodin Eckenroth/Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

While Klepper focused on immediate repercussions, Kosta discussed longer-term aftershocks of Trump’s potential lame-duck status. He speculated that, even if the House impeached Trump for the third time, the president might “go harder” if he has nothing to lose.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for Our Obsessed Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“Two years of a lame-duck Trump. If that happens, I get worried,” Kosta said. “Will they try to impeach? Probably. But he might be a rabid animal backed into a corner.”

Michael Kosta of "The Daily Show" on The Last Laugh podcast. Wilson Sarkis/Comedy Central

Kosta based his prediction on an uncertain blue wave that a slew of erratic pollsters are foretelling. Klepper has trouble trusting the flawed polling system that has erred in so many past elections.

“It’s so hard to get a sense of actually what Americans are going to do,” Klepper said. ”It does feel like having lived through enough of these, I do think the projections of a blue wave are probably overstated. I think it’s going to be close. And who knows. Who knows what it will look like.”

Regardless, Klepper and Kosta doubt a blue wave would solve all of the Democrats’ problems. MAGA could win or lose by a landslide, and Trump would still find a way to triumph.

Donald Trump BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

“Trump has already pre-sued Alaska,” Kosta said. “He sent that stupid hard drive to L.A. I just want and hope that this election is fair. We know he’s gonna tie it up in the courts no matter what happens, and the fact that I’m questioning democracy means he’s already f---ing won a little bit.”

“No matter what,” Klepper added, the results will be challenged and fought over for days. “And I think in and of itself, that is a win for the Trump administration.”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register