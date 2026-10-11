FALSE HOPE? Pollsters Reveal Why Dems’ Blue Wave Isn’t a Sure Thing Just a small polling error could change everything. Photo Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty

Democrats’ dreams of a blue wave could be inflated by the voters pollsters can’t reach, experts warn.

Inaccurate sample groups, skewed data sampling, and unknowable voter behavior can all affect the outcome of a poll and could be inflating support for the Democrats, pollsters said.

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Poll after poll has painted a disastrous picture ofr Republicans—who could lose Senate seats in deep red states like Texas and House races in red districts all over America.

In Texas, Democrat James Talarico is polling ahead of Trump-backed Republican Ken Paxton, fueling hopes of flipping a Senate seat in the longtime GOP stronghold.

Democrats lead Republicans in the RealClearPolling generic congressional average by almost 8 percentage points.

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Some surveys have them ahead by up to 16 points. But the size of that lead depends in part on how pollsters assemble their samples and identify likely voters.

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Republican voters are increasingly difficult to reach for voter surveys. To compensate, pollsters are giving greater weight to GOP voters who do respond, but those respondents may not represent the Republicans who are not being captured in surveys.

“The adjustment assumes that the Republicans who respond to a poll are similar to the Republicans who don’t respond to the poll,” Rice University political science assistant professor Matthew Tyler told Axios.

Trump voters have been the hardest to predict, with polling in 2016, 2020, and 2024 all underestimating the octogenarian president’s base.

Republican pollster and founder of Cygnal, Brent Buchanan, told Axios Kamala Harris’s base was more willing to be surveyed, but that shouldn’t stop pollsters from getting the correct results.

“We definitely have more people answering surveys who voted for Harris than who voted for President Trump, but if you’re a good pollster, you still get the other people.”

Donald Trump rages against polling data. Truth Social/Donald Trump

In a blog post this week YouGov chief scientist Doug Rivers broke down the volatility of the survey process, and explained how who is included in the survey can drastically change its outcome.

He modeled several scenarios, including one with the Democrats leading by 6 points, the other with them ahead 16. The difference? The group of likely voters they used to create the results.

The discrepancy, Rivers noted, was “roughly the difference between a gentle swell and a tsunami.”

Donald Trump, however, continues to insist neither scenario is accurate. In the face of terrible poll after terrible poll, the president has maintained that his party will win the midterms.

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As his own approval slumps to new lows and Americans are squeezed by the cost of living and surging gas prices thanks to Trump’s Iran war, he has rejected every poll as “fake news.”

Still, the possibility there could be an unrecorded mass of Trump voters waiting in the wings to save the day for the GOP is unlikely, Buchanan notes.

“I think it’s telling that we’re hanging our hopes on, ‘The polls are wrong.’ That’s not very strong.”

The White House and the Democratic National Committee did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

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