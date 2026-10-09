HOW LOW CAN YOU GO? Trump Hit by Stunning Revolt From His Own Voters The president’s plea for Americans to “love me” doesn’t seem to have paid off. Evan Vucci/Reuters

Donald Trump is facing a revolt from the very same voters who helped him retake the White House, as polls show nearly one in three supporters have turned against him.

Around 31 percent of voters who backed Trump in 2024 say he’s doing a bad job in his second term, according to a survey released Thursday by the Pew Research Center. Only 67 percent now give the 80-year-old a passing grade, down 28 points from the near-unanimous 95 percent he was at shortly after his inauguration.

Younger voters are particularly unimpressed, with less than half of Trump backers between the ages of 19 and 34 saying that they view the president’s job performance favorably. He nets roughly 57 percent approval among Hispanic MAGA voters, compared to around 70 percent among their white counterparts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The figures reflect a broader pattern ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm race for control of the House and Senate. Pew found that just 30 percent of all Americans approve of Trump, leaving him just a point above the 29 percent it had him at in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol at the tail end of his first term.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s plummeting ratings, driven largely by his disastrous war on Iran and rising unaffordability, have helped Democrats gain an almost 9-point lead on the generic congressional ballot, according to polling site the Silver Bulletin.

The president has tried to dent that advantage by launching a $20 million publicity blitz, controversially funded through the Department of Homeland Security. One TV commercial pairs footage from his 2024 campaign with a chorus repeatedly singing “love me,” while another celebrates a still-pending “golden age” of U.S. economic prosperity under his second administration.

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Even Republicans have objected to taxpayers footing the bill for what legal experts warn likely violates bans on using federal funds for party-political purposes.

Around 86 percent of voters, including 80 percent of Republicans, oppose spending public money on election-season advertisements showcasing Trump or members of his Cabinet, according to a Tuesday poll by Ipsos.

The president has responded to the backlash by saying that his political super PACs will cover the cost of future broadcasts. His administration apparently does not plan to reimburse taxpayers for the $20 million it has already spent on his commercials, Reuters reports.

Play Video

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment on this story.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register