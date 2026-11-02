’SEND A MESSAGE’ Trump Nemesis Begs Voters to Make Blue Wave Too Big to Rig John Oliver delivered an impassioned message to Americans before the midterms.

HBO host John Oliver is urging voters to vote on Nov. 3, as close races across many different states put the country’s future in the balance.

The late-night host begged Americans to show up in numbers to cast their ballot, in order to ensure that Trump cannot once again claim an election was rigged.

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“You can probably safely assume that if things don’t go Trump’s way, he’ll claim the election was rigged and do everything he can to undermine the result, which is a strong argument for you turning up to vote this year, even in districts where you think your candidates are safe,” he said on Last Week Tonight.

Donald Trump has asked MAGA voters to pretend he’s on the ballot. Vincent Alban/REUTERS

The president has repeatedly purported conspiracy theories and falsehoods about rigged elections and election fraud, amplifying such rhetoric in the months leading up to the midterms.

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“Look, Trump has said he wants people to pretend he’s on the ballot this year, but I’m not sure people even need to pretend,” Oliver continued. “We’re now almost halfway through his second term. He’s had both the House and the Senate on his side the entire time. And look where it’s got us. Finally, on Tuesday, we have a chance to apply some f---ing brakes.”

“And if we can do that, if we can finally send a message to this administration that people are not remotely happy with what it’s been doing...”

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The veteran TV host and Trump nemesis combined his plea with an exposé on the Republicans’ blatant “bigotry” before the midterm elections. He examined how rising levels of transphobia, homophobia, and Islamophobia have textured MAGA candidates’ campaigns — illustrating their desperation to fearmonger voters.

“In basically every battleground state, there have been a slew of misleading transphobic attack ads, often using some variation of the same familiar tagline,” he explained, citing attacks on Democratic politicians and nominees James Talarico, Don Davis, Mary Peltola, and Annie Andrews.

He also cited the onslaught of Islamophobia directed at Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. President Donald Trump, for example, has repeatedly attacked the Michigan native and rising political star. Oliver played footage of Trump telling a rally: “If Abdul and the Democrats win, they will open the floodgates and invite hordes of jihadis to our shores, creating a nightmare of violence and terror until you cannot even have a Christmas.”

Donald Trump has repeatedly posted Islamophobic attacks on Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed. Truth Social

Oliver said Trump’s party has “joined him in that sewer” by exacerbating Islamophobia.

The late-night host then summed up his point: baseless, bigoted attacks are “just not resonating” with swing voters and are a sign the GOP is scrambling.

Democratic rising stars, such as James Talarico, is leading polls nationwide. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“What Republicans are talking about is just not what the swing voter is really interested in. And that’s the problem for Republicans here. Things are clearly broken. It is not hard to tell who broke them. And you can’t fix things by just screaming about gender or Muslims,” he slammed. “It honestly says something about the degree to which all this fearmongering may yet backfire.”

Oliver said that “voters are justifiably frustrated” but ended his segment by asking viewers to make their voices heard on Tuesday.

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