STARTS WITH AN 8! Nate Silver Makes Huge Senate Call on Eve of Election The election forecaster gives Democrats a new reason to be cheerful about Tuesday. Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images-Nathan Howard/Reuters

Polling expert Nate Silver says the Democrats have an 8-in-10 chance of flipping the Senate in the midterms after the latest polls showing “fantastic” numbers for the party.

Writing on his Silver Bulletin Substack, the election forecaster said his FLIPR model now gives Democrats an 80 percent chance of seizing control of the upper chamber on Tuesday, as the latest New York Times/Siena polling suggests a “blue tsunami.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The surveys show Democratic candidates leading Republicans in every crucial Senate race—Michigan, Texas, Maine, Ohio, Kansas, Alaska and Iowa—as well as each state’s respective gubernatorial race.

Silver writes that some Democratic Senate candidates’ leads, such as Abdul El-Sayed’s 11-point advantage in Michigan and James Talarico’s 7-point lead in Texas, are so commanding that they could “absorb a modest-sized polling error” and still come out on top.

Donald Trump could see out his final years as president with Democrats controlling Congress. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

“Even if Democrats were to lose a couple of these races—and there’s actually some bad news for them here in Alaska, I think—absolutely no Democrat is going to complain if they only flip the top five races in this chart, especially if it comes along with the Texas governorship,” Silver wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The NYT/Siena polls actually had less of an impact on our model than I expected—but for the first time tonight, Democrats’ Senate odds improved to a number that begins with an ‘8.’”

While sharing his blog on X, Silver added that the NYT/Siena survey results suggest pollsters have “crossed the threshold” into predicting that Democrats will flip enough Republican-held seats to win control of the Senate.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“They might be wrong, but that’s what they project. No hiding from it tbh,” he added.

The NYT/Siena polling shows James Talarico could pull off a decisive victory in what is usually a solidly red Texas Senate seat. Sergio Flores/Getty Images

Nate Cohn, chief political analyst for The New York Times, said there were reasons to worry that polls suggesting a blue wave on Tuesday could prove to be a “misfire,” since surveys have previously underestimated Republican support.

However, Cohn noted that intense voter backlash against Donald Trump will be a huge factor on Tuesday, and that the president’s dire approval ratings are lower than in previous Trump-era election years when Republicans were “clobbered.”

“If there were ever a time when American voters might offer such a decisive verdict on the president, this could be it,” Cohn wrote in his analysis of the NYT/Siena polls.

Play Video

“With Democrats again needing to win reliably red states to take the Senate, it’s absolutely possible that Democrats will be disappointed once more,” Cohn added.

“But this seemingly simple task is much more challenging for Republicans today than it was in 2018. Back then, Republicans could win merely by holding voters who supported Mr. Trump. His approval rating was over 50 percent in all of the crucial red states where Democrats fell short. This time, they won’t have that essential advantage.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register