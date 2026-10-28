PROJECTION Jon Stewart Predicts How Trump Will React to Massive Defeat “I am not a man known for my lighthearted vision of the future,” Stewart said.

Jon Stewart is warning that people shouldn’t be “naive” about what Trump may do if the midterms don’t go his way.

In the last episode of the host’s Weekly Show podcast before the election, Stewart said it’s possible that Trump could pull another “January 6″ if Democrats “win big” during the midterms. The host said he thinks it’s possible that Trump and Republicans in power may “just not seat the representatives and senators.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Analysts have predicted a difficult election for Republicans. Alex Wong/Getty Images

He added, “We’ve seen over the past episodes... I am not a man known for my lighthearted vision of the future.”

And though it would be “hard for him to imagine” that scenario, the host admitted that it’s well within the realm of possibility. “It may be a failure of my imagination, as January 6th was too, by the way,” he conceded. “I remember watching it in utter disbelief. But it is hard for me to imagine... But God knows, I could be very f---ing naive.”

Trump offered a $1 million bounty for voter fraud tips a week before the midterms. @TruthSocial / @realDonaldTrump

Stewart added, “I am optimistic at my core about people, but people exist in systems that are designed by, I guess we’ll call them, a--holes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Political analysts, including those on Trump’s favorite network, Fox News, have predicted humiliating defeat for Republicans in next week’s midterms. Trump has tried everything from telling voters to pretend he’s on the ballot, to race-based insults, and offering money to get his supporters to turn out and vote ahead of the next elections.

A fan asked Stewart whether he thinks it's possible Trump might "January 6" if his party loses big in the midterms. Anadolu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Stewart pleaded for his fans to cast their ballots. “I just want to urge everybody out there to please, please, for the love of God, get out there and vote and express your political opinion,” he said.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for Our Obsessed Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“I’d like to frame it as a ‘However you’ll vote,’ but I don’t mean that,” he continued. “I mean it as, ‘Please send a message to this reckless s--t show of an administration that enough is enough; that we have had it, that it is time for someone to step up and provide—I believe the framers referred to them as ‘checks and balances’—on this utterly imperious administration.”

Stewart urged his listeners to vote to bring "checks and balances" to Trump. Rick Wilking/REUTERS

While Stewart expressed pessimism that those in power will go quietly if handed election losses, he said he believes that if Trump decides not to honor the election outcomes, “People will go to the streets.”

The Daily Show, Jon Stewart Comedy Central

“I do think there is a point where people will go to the streets and those elections—and I don’t mean it in a January 6th way,” he explained. “I mean it in a, ‘We are protesting an authoritative power grab’ kind of a way, I do think these are the fulcrum points where a society decides it’s enough already. And we are no longer gonna play this game.”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register