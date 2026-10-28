TAKE COVER! Leak Reveals Warning for Trump’s Shocking Post-Election Plot The president’s goons are already telling others about the major move. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

The U.S. is warning Middle Eastern allies to brace for conflict as Donald Trump prepares to launch a fresh round of attacks on Iran after next week’s midterms, according to a report.

The warning to surrounding Gulf Arab nations was sent via diplomatic and military channels and is the latest indication that the 80-year-old president is plotting to escalate the fighting in an attempt to force an end to the deeply unpopular conflict, which has dragged on for eight months with no end in sight.

The U.S. has been restocking its munitions in the region to prepare for a short, intense bombardment of Iran, while bomber aircraft and fighter jets are preparing for strikes, officials told The Wall Street Journal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. is sending another Patriot missile defense system to Israel to provide additional support, while U.S. troops are also being moved away from American bases around the Middle East in anticipation of an Iranian retaliation.

Voter backlash to the war in Iran is expected to doom the GOP in the midterms. Edgar Su/REUTERS

It is unclear precisely when Trump plans to begin the new strikes against Iran, which would be similar in scale to the airstrikes carried out when the war broke out on Feb. 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. has been on the verge of relaunching attacks against Iran several times over the past few months, only for the flip-flopping Trump to change his mind at the last minute. He has since vowed that there will be no attacks against Iran until after the Nov. 3 elections.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Sources previously told CNN that it is now a question of when, not if, Trump will carry out post-midterm airstrikes against the Middle Eastern country. The strikes are expected to target Iran’s infrastructure and nuclear sites.

The U.S. has been trying to force Tehran to negotiate an end to the war and abandon its nuclear ambitions by applying economic pressure through measures such as sanctions and a naval blockade.

Experts fear that returning to a strategy of bombarding Iran into submission may not work, given that the country has successfully weathered such attacks during the war.

“If there is a need to target a growing threat like missile reconstitution, President Trump should make that case publicly and with as much detail as possible,” Behnam Ben Taleblu, senior director of the Iran program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told the Journal. “Otherwise, at the moment, the U.S. has a winning hand through maintaining sanctions and the blockade. It should stay the course.”

Danny Citrinowicz, a former Israeli military intelligence official, believes “one of the biggest mistakes the U.S. and Israel could make right now is assuming that another round of strikes against Iran could ”somehow bring down the regime.”

Seth Jones, a defense and security analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, believes Trump could use short, intense military action as a pretext to simply declare the war over.

“I don’t think anything is going to permanently set back their program,” Jones told the Journal, adding that another round of strikes might allow Trump to “start to walk away and say that you had again set back Iran’s nuclear program this time.”

Play Video

The White House said in a statement that it does not discuss “sensitive military plans that may or may not exist.”

“President Trump keeps all options on the table to ensure that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon,” a spokesperson added.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and the Pentagon for comment.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register