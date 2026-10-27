Trump Gets Grim Warning Over Shocking Post-Election Plot
Experts warn the president’s plan could backfire.
Donald Trump’s big war plot could have devastating consequences for the U.S., experts have warned.
The president is weighing a renewed assault months after major combat operations ceased—and experts told The Washington Sun there is no guarantee it would cripple Iran’s defenses or bring down its government.
“Do I make a deal with them or do I finish them off? That’s the only question,” Trump told Fox News on Sunday.
Despite his assured tone, experts and former administration officials revealed to The Washington Sun that a renewed attack could lead to more U.S. troops in the region being on the wrong end of Iranian retaliation.
They also warned that such a move could lead to more terror attacks or drag out the conflict, which was supposed to last only a few weeks and is now in its ninth month.
“I fail to see how the United States and Israel are three or four days of strikes away from what would be a strategic-level change,” former administration official Jason Campbell told the news site. He now works for the Middle East Institute.
Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter
By clicking “SUBSCRIBE” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
By blockading the Strait of Hormuz, Trump has “a winning hand,” said Behnam Ben Taleblu, an Iran specialist at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. He supported previous attacks on Iran.
“The president can box in Tehran more effectively and slow the Islamic Republic’s rebuild of its nuclear, missile and military programs, and drive the regime to have to expend a declining amount of capital on a greater series of things,” he said.
“Rather than have Uncle Sam or Israel be blamed … you put the burden and the onus of escalation onto the regime.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is said to be eager to instigate regime change in Iran, while CNN has previously reported the U.S. would be ready to carry out strikes within 96 hours of Trump giving the order to do so.
The Wall Street Journal reported at the start of the month that the Pentagon is sending another aircraft carrier to support the naval forces already in place in the Middle East.
Experts also noted that landing troops in Iran to occupy the banks of the Strait of Hormuz and take control of it would be a bad idea.
It would likely take 100,000 troops and involve landing on tough shores.
“Even if you wanted to do that, where on Earth in that region are you going to stage the sufficient forces to prepare for such an operation,” Campbell told the Sun.
“Because right now, Iran has either destroyed or made very unsafe pretty much every installation that the U.S. would potentially use for any kind of a major ground operation.”
“I don’t see any way around a ground invasion unless you’re just planning on luck,” former Marine Ben Connable, a Battle Research Group analyst, told the Sun. “And luck in this case would be the Iranian economy collapses, or there’s a revolt against the leadership, and that can’t be predetermined.”
The U.S. has so far failed to spark an uprising against Iran’s government through Operation Epic Fury.
He then added a dire warning.
“That is a capacity they have; they have not demonstrated it. The more desperate we make them, the more likely they are to resort to terrorism.”
“The Department is a planning organization and its job is to develop and execute military options ordered by the president,” a senior Pentagon official told the Daily Beast.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…