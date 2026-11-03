POLLS DON'T VOTE! Fox Host Freaks Out at Polls Pointing to Disaster for Trump “The contradictions are so manifest that we should not even think about polling,” Larry Kudlow declared.

Fox Business host Larry Kudlow lost his mind during a live segment about the Republican Party’s dire midterm polling.

Kudlow, 79, who served as director of the National Economic Council during Donald Trump’s first term as president, took aim at the polls during his two-minute “riff” at the end of his eponymous show on Monday.

“One reason I can’t wait for this midterm election to be over is that virtually every media outlet I know—not everyone, but virtually everyone I know—is telling me that polls vote,” Kudlow said. “It’s a blue wave. Every Republican senator’s gonna lose. Every Republican House member’s gonna lose.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump departs after delivering remarks at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Monday, in his final pitch to voters ahead of Election Day. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Pivoting to Sunday’s New York Times/Siena polling, the host took aim at data placing Democratic Senate candidates ahead in seven key swing states before Election Day on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kudlow took particular issue with the numbers out of Michigan, where Democrat Abdul El-Sayed is running against Republican Mike Rogers; Maine, where Democrat Troy Jackson is challenging Sen. Susan Collins; and Texas, where Democratic state Rep. James Talarico is taking on Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Kudlow suggested Rep. Haley Stevens might take a third of Democrat voters with her after flipping to endorse a Republican in Michigan. Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

“According to The New York Times/Siena poll, Democrats lead by 11 in the Michigan race. Pause right there. Just hang on a second. Really? Because Democrat congresswoman Haley Stevens just endorsed Republican Mike Rogers. So, she’s probably taking at least a third of the Democratic Party away from El-Sayed? The former Michigan Democratic Party chair has told people to stay home. But the intrepid New York Times is still giving it to El-Sayed by 11? Oh come on! Come on!”

As Kudlow mentioned, Stevens withdrew support for El-Sayed, who beat her in the Democratic primary, and switched to the Trump-backed Mike Rogers, just days before the election.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“Democrats are up by 7 in Texas, according to the Times. No, they’re not. They’re not. They’re not up by 7. You know it, and I know it. Democrats are up by 6 in the Maine Senate race. Please. Stop already. Susan Collins always wins. You can’t be up by 6 points anyway. And then 5 each in Ohio and Kansas, two historically red states,” he ranted, turning his attention to other tight races.

“The contradictions are so manifest that we should not even think about polling,” Kudlow declared.

Kudlow headed the National Economic Council, during Trump’s first term. Cheriss May/Getty Images

Republicans are widely expected to forfeit their slim House majority—and potentially control of the Senate—in Tuesday’s midterm elections. With the GOP currently holding a 53-47 Senate edge, Democrats must gain a net of four seats to flip the chamber they lost two years ago.

Trump has deliberately put himself front and center of the GOP midterm campaign. “Pretend I’m on the ballot,” he has told voters. However, his job approval is in the gutter, and he is widely unpopular.

Fox News, meanwhile, forecasts that the Democratic Party will win control of the House and the Senate.

On Monday evening, CNN’s Senior White House Correspondent Kristen Holmes revealed what sources told her about how Trump felt ahead of Tuesday’s elections.

“Privately, to some allies and advisers, he has predicted the worst-case scenario, which is that Democrats win both chambers of Congress, and in that, has talked about what exactly that would look like in terms of governing, or investigations, or potential impeachment hearings,” she said on Erin Burnett OutFront.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register