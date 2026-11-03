SOURCES SAY Trump’s Secret Election Doomsday Prediction Leaks CNN’s Kristen Holmes revealed damning intel from White House sources.

President Donald Trump’s secret doomsday prediction ahead of tomorrow’s midterm election has been leaked.

A desperate Trump, 80, completed his tour of America to win back alienated MAGA supporters with an appearance at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Monday. He bizarrely talked up his landscaping work on the botched project, just hours away from the critical election.

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The senior president toured 20 states in 32 days, although polls have predicted Republicans are struggling in key states that could impact the future of the Senate for the rest of Trump’s presidency.

President Donald Trump talks pipes hours away from the midterms. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The final set of polls from The New York Times and Siena University found only 38 percent of likely voters polled in seven key states linked to the Senate approved of Trump’s performance as president.

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Speaking on Erin Burnett OutFront on Monday, CNN’s Senior White House Correspondent Kristen Holmes revealed what sources told her Trump was saying privately about tomorrow’s elections.

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“He’s seen the polling, which obviously does not look good for Republicans,” Holmes told Burnett. “He’s seen the field of candidates. He’s seen the landscape.”

Erin Burnett speaks to Kristen Holmes on CNN's OutFront. CNN

She added, “Privately, to some allies and advisers, he has predicted the worst-case scenario, which is that Democrats win both chambers of Congress, and in that, has talked about what exactly that would look like in terms of governing, or investigations, or potential impeachment hearings.”

Holmes claimed that in his speech at the Reflecting Pool, “You almost heard Trump admitting that.”

During his speech on Monday, Trump said, “For some reason the sitting president doesn’t win the midterms. But we gave this a very strong shot.”

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Holmes remarked that Trump’s comment, “Sounds like almost a concession before actually seeing the results.”

She added that even though Trump “privately predicted” a potential loss, White House sources told the reporter that how the senior president would react to Democrats winning both chambers of Congress is “anyone’s guess.”

“It’s going to be how Donald Trump feels in that moment, even though he has been prepared, even though he has been predicting this,” Holmes said.

Holmes also revealed the White House had added a viewing party at 7 p.m. in the East Room of the White House on Tuesday, which is currently closed to the press, according to the White House press schedule.

“We’ll see if they end up opening to the press, I think a lot of that’s going to depend on how Republicans are actually doing.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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Holmes’ intel from inside the White House followed MS NOW reporter and former CNN star Paula Reid, who shared what she had been told by sources inside the Trump administration.

“Across the board there is a sense that absolutely we’re gonna face losses,” Reid said, stating some advisers told her, “Maybe we deserve this based on the policies we have and have not put forth.”

Reid added that the people she has spoken to “are focused on themselves and their next moves” ahead of the election result, and said she expected some “high profile departures” from the administration.

“What I’m told to look for over the next few days, are people who want to really show, not only the president, but also Stephen Miller, that they are loyal, not only to this administration, but to their priorities,” Reid said.

She added that sources told her that Miller, Trump’s deputy chief of staff for policy, “Will have a big role in determining how the next two years play out, and especially on who gets those promotions.”

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