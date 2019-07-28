SKIP THE SHOW, READ THE BOOK

How Democrats Can Make Up for Helping Trump Cancel Mueller

Spoiler: They can go past “inquiries” and “investigations” and use the powers they only attain with articles of impeachment.

Margaret Carlson

opinion

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

It finally happened. After two years of unrelenting attacks, orders to lawyers, and reams of hysterical tweets, President Donald Trump has achieved his most cherished goal:

He fired Special Counsel Robert Mueller, in concert with much of the jaded Washington establishment, including Democrats.

The cause: Mueller was insufficiently entertaining. What with the long face and the curt answers, Mueller, in The New York Times’ verdict, was “the blockbuster that wasn’t.” Democrats joined in, clucking about his age and how much time had passed since the 74-year-old Mueller had last appeared before them. They stopped short of a referral to a memory center. 