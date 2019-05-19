SPOILER ALERT
Trump Is on the Iron Throne, and American Democracy Is Dead
It’s time for my Republican friends to bend the knee and embrace monarchy. Let your id be your guide, your past be a memory, and Trump be your King.
For a democratic nation, Americans are ironically fascinated by royalty, in real life and otherwise. After Game of Thrones ends its long run Sunday night, our fascination with royal power needs a new outlet.
I shouldn’t need to give you a history lesson on the fear of the Founders on this matter, or in the extraordinary care that George Washington took to *prevent the Presidency from devolving into a position of royalty, a position explicitly wired into our Constitution:
“No Title of Nobility shall be granted by the United States.”