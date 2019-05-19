Trump Is on the Iron Throne, and American Democracy Is Dead

For a democratic nation, Americans are ironically fascinated by royalty, in real life and otherwise. After Game of Thrones ends its long run Sunday night, our fascination with royal power needs a new outlet.

I shouldn’t need to give you a history lesson on the fear of the Founders on this matter, or in the extraordinary care that George Washington took to * prevent the Presidency from devolving into a position of royalty, a position explicitly wired into our Constitution:

“No Title of Nobility shall be granted by the United States.”