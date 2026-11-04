BAD PICK Dems Flip Red State in Humiliating Blow to Trump The president’s personal pick lost the GOP seat. Photo Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Reuters

Donald Trump suffered a humiliating defeat in North Carolina, as the Republican operative he personally recruited lost in a landslide.

Democrat Roy Cooper defeated Republican Michael Whatley resoundingly on Tuesday night, denying Republicans a crucial opportunity to defend the seat vacated by GOP Senator Thom Tillis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump handpicked Whatley to run for the open Senate seat, despite his own daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, expressing interest. Robert Willett/The News & Observ/Robert Willett/The News & Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

In an unforced error by the president, Tillis announced last year that he would not seek another term after Trump threatened him with a primary challenge for opposing Trump’s massive tax and immigration bill.

Republicans had hoped Whatley, the former Republican National Committee chairman and a close Trump ally, could turn the contest into a referendum on the president’s political strength.

Trump personally recruited Whatley for the race after winning the 2024 election, crediting his work as RNC chair alongside his daughter-in-law Lara Trump for ensuring that Democrats “were never able to rig the election” that year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They don’t give him a break,” Trump complained last week, saying it wasn’t “fair” that Whatley wasn’t doing as well as Cooper.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“They have a governor who tries to pretend he’s a moderate and he’s not.”

But in an early sign that things weren’t going well, the top super PAC for Senate Republicans canceled all the remaining ads it had booked in North Carolina at the start of October, shifting tens of millions of dollars to other battleground races.

Whatley also had baggage, such as his previous decision to elevate a convicted sex offender, Harvey Lee West, to a rule-making body within the state GOP.

Play Video

The Daily Beast also revealed that a Confederate flag was displayed front and center at one of his campaign events before someone hastily tried to scrub it from the record.

Cooper is a two-term governor who entered the contest with a formidable political profile, having won statewide twice in a state Trump carried in 2024.

His victory marks a major breakthrough for Democrats, with Trump’s record-low unpopularity, broken promises, and the war in Iran foremost in voters’ minds.

Michael Whatley, the former chairman of the North Carolina GOP, is trying to keep the Senate seat in Republican hands. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“I have watched for the last two years as Congress has failed to do their job, so I came here with the intention of putting people in seats that will do their job,” North Carolina voter Matt Sheets told CNN as he cast his vote on Tuesday morning. “I absolutely voted for Roy Cooper.”

Exit poll results released Tuesday evening before polls closed painted a bleak picture for Republicans, with about 70 percent of voters saying they want Congress to do more to check Trump while about 60 percent blamed him for high prices.

Roy Cooper and Michael Whatley for the North Carolina Senate race. The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

The findings showed that three-quarters of voters were “angry” or “dissatisfied” with the country’s direction, while six in ten disapproved of the president’s performance.

“Tonight, North Carolina voters rejected another Trump loyalist and elected a proven leader who knows how to get things done,” Senate Majority PAC spokesperson Lauren French said after the vote.

“Roy Cooper will bring the same commitment to North Carolina families to the U.S. Senate that defined his time as governor.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register