Top Democrats are scheming to give the 80-year-old something to remember.

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Democrats returning to power after the GOP’s crushing midterm defeat are plotting to give President Donald Trump a memorable final two years in office.

Top Democrats are scheming to remind the 80-year-old president of the role he played in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol building, Politico reported on Friday. Trump pardoned more than 1,500 people involved in the Jan. 6 attack, when a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol after his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.

Pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

One of their first moves would be to move a plaque honoring the police officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6 from a basement hallway into public view.

Democratic Rep. Joe Morelle, who was inside the Capitol during the riot, told Politico he plans to move the plaque honoring the officers who defended the building to a spot where tourists can see it.

An estimated 250 law enforcement officers suffered injuries on Jan. 6, and five officers who were there died in the days that followed, according to the House select committee that investigated the attack. Congress ordered the plaque in 2022 to honor the Capitol Police, Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department and other officers who “bravely protected and defended this symbol of democracy.”

U.S. Rep. Joe Morelle (D-NY) and U.S. Rep.Pete Aguilar (D-CA) chat following an event at the memorial plaque honoring law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol during the January 6, 2021 attack. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

Republicans took control of Congress by the time it was ready for installation.

In January, House Speaker Mike Johnson’s office told the Associated Press that the law authorizing the plaque was “not implementable.” Days later, the Senate unanimously approved a measure directing that the plaque be displayed in the Senate.

Capitol staff finally mounted it in March, in a Senate-side basement hallway.

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the incoming chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, told Politico the move to a more prominent location would ensure that “historical truth is respected and not lied about.”

Democrats plan to relocate the memorial plaque honoring law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

“He’s continued to lie about what happened,” Raskin said of Trump. “We want to see that the government is on the side of the police officers and their families

The White House “shrugged off” the plans, Politico reported.

“Instead of working to improve the lives of Americans, Democrats want to continue their obsession with January 6th,” White House spokesperson Lauren Bis told the publication. “President Trump will continue to deliver wins for the American people, including the most secure border in American history, decreasing... the cost of prescription drugs, and putting more money back into the pocketbooks of American workers.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for additional comment.

Democrats are also eyeing legislation to keep taxpayer money from going to Jan. 6 defendants Trump pardoned, Politico reported. They may also pass resolutions condemning Trump’s mass J6 pardons.