CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
DeSantis Team Slams Trump for His ‘Confused Moments’
VERY STABLE GENIUS
Read it at X
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R-FL) presidential campaign has called out Donald Trump’s recent string of “confused moments,” including his praise of Hezbollah and repeated instances of Trump confusing Joe Biden with Barack Obama. “Ask yourself this: do you think Trump’s team wants him saying these things on the debate stage?” the DeSantis War Room posted to X. The group also highlighted Trump’s reversal of his first-term promise to make Mexico pay for the border wall. “There was no legal mechanism. How do you go to a country and say ‘I’m building a wall. Hand us a lot of money,’” Trump said in a recent speech.