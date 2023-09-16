Trump: ‘Cognitively Impaired’ Biden May Cause ‘World War II’
GAFFE CENTRAL
Donald Trump bungled his criticisms of rival Joe Biden in a speech Friday at the Pray Vote Stand summit in which he said the current president is “cognitively impaired” and will lead the world into a second world war. “Just think of it,” Trump said. “We would be in World War II very quickly if we’re going to be relying on this man.” This is unlikely; World War Two ended 78 years ago. Trump also seemed to suggest that he is leading former President Barack Obama in polls of the 2024 race, despite Obama not being in the contest. “As you know, crooked Joe Biden and the radical left thugs have weaponized law enforcement to arrest their leading political opponent, and leading by a lot, including Obama—I’ll tell you what,” Trump said.