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NOT PUTIN OUT

Desperate Putin’s Secret Trump Frustration Revealed

For all the bonhomie, the Russian dictator isn’t getting what he wants.

President Donald Trump (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

By Harry Thompson

President Donald Trump has let Russian leader Vladimir Putin down, according to a new report.

Following U.S.-mediated peace talks in Abu Dhabi and with the war in Ukraine now defined by attrition, The Wall Street Journal reports that two of the Russian autocrat’s routes to victory have fallen flat.

The newspaper reported that Putin, 74, had four ways he thought he could win the war. European countries’ waning support for Ukraine is one option still on the table, as is devastating Ukraine’s infrastructure through a relentless aerial blitz.

Russia's Vladimir Putin is facing a series of Ukraine setbacks.
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Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov and Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev attend a meeting with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, November 12, 2026. Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofiev/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Talks mediated by the U.S. took place in November.

Vyacheslav Prokofiev/via REUTERS

But two other options have largely failed. Hopes of breaking down Ukraine’s army have been dashed by Kyiv’s defiant resistance on the front line.

Meanwhile, Putin’s final route to victory was through President Trump’s administration forcing Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to accept unfavorable terms. That would likely have resulted in Kyiv surrendering vast swaths of land to the Kremlin.

But that now looks unlikely, despite Trump’s promise to end the conflict on the first day of his presidency.

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian servicemen open fire to shoot down a Russian drone at the site of an underground shelter at a compound of a local school, which was used as a humanitarian aid hub and was hit by a Russian airstrike in the frontline town of Komyshuvakha, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, November 2, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Russia has been bombarding Ukraine from the skies.

Stringer/REUTERS

Zelensky has faced immense pressure—and at times hostility—from Trump and his administration to yield to Moscow, ranging from awkward encounters in the Oval Office to the 80-year-old demanding that Zelensky stop attacking Russian energy infrastructure.

But despite the president’s pally relationship with the dictator and harsh treatment of Zelensky, the Russian leader will likely be disappointed by the few tangible gains he has gotten out of Trump.

America has “precious little” that it can bring to the negotiating table, Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s top foreign-policy adviser, said in late October.

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With Democratic majorities inbound to Congress in the new year, the chances of the administration easing sanctions on Russia have diminished.

“Putin is painfully aware of Trump’s limitations at the moment, which is why he will continue fighting until the situation in Ukraine changes or he sees some sort of shifts in Europe,” founder of Russia-focused consulting firm R.Politik, Tatiana Stanovaya, told the Journal.

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, September 5, 2026. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Russia has previously said the U.S. has “precious little” to offer at the negotiating table.

Mikhail Metzel/via REUTERS

In the UAE, Russia made it clear that it was still committed to the goals it set when its tanks and helicopters first rolled across the border in 2022.

Putin remains under pressure in his own country. In his hometown of St. Petersburg, a Russian military colonel was killed on Thursday by a car bomb.

Servicemen of the 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple-launch rocket system towards Russian troops from a position on the outskirts of the frontline city of Kramatorsk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine November 1, 2026. Iryna Rybakova/Press Service of the 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

The frontline has become an attritional stalemate.

Ukrainian Armed Forces/via REUTERS

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s own drone blitz continues. Three sources told Reuters that Kyiv has hit nine of Russia’s 35 major refineries since late October. It is thought to have reduced Moscow’s oil-producing capacity by 30 percent.

Actual production is thought to have dropped from 5 million barrels to 2.2 million barrels per day.

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