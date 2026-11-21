The 80-year-old president is increasingly seen as having nothing helpful to provide.

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Republicans are urging Trump to stay away from the 2028 GOP presidential race to stop him from tanking their chances.

Politico interviewed Republican state and county officials, who told the publication the party urgently needs Trump to keep a lower profile as it seeks to claw back support after its midterm loss.

“I don’t know how much he really has to offer,” Vermont GOP chair Paul Dame told the outlet. “I think most people are ready to move on in a new direction.”

Prospective 2028 candidates like JD Vance could struggle to step out of Trump's shadow. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Michael Bub, the chair of Taylor County, Wisconsin, Republican Party told Politico: “He should stay out of it. Look at the people he endorsed: They lost.”

“Republicans should embrace whoever we decide we’re going to get behind as a new president, and let the Trump era be gone by the time we’re in 2028,” said Oklahoma GOP chair Charity Linch.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

The Republican Party suffered the worst midterm defeat since post-Watergate elections in 1974, with millions of voters abandoning the party over spiking prices, the Iran war, and Trump’s growing unpopularity.

But the president shows no sign of releasing his grip on the GOP, gearing up a massive new fundraising drive through his MAGA Inc. super PAC in the wake of the midterms to boost allies or hobble parry critics.

Trump has continued to toy with his would-be successors in the White House, at a press conference Friday suggesting reviled White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller could be president—while prospective 2028 hopefuls JD Vance and Marco Rubio watched.

But top Republicans have said Trump is so toxic with voters that if the party is to stand a chance in 2028, their candidate should come from outside Trump’s circle.

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Other Republicans cited by Politico believe that to drive turnout by his hardline MAGA fans, the president will have to be involved in the process to appoint his 2028 successor as Republican leader.

One official who spoke to Politico expressed the perhaps optimistic hope that he’ll step aside gracefully.

“I hope he becomes kind of the mentor grandfather, and not the godfather,” said Kansas GOP chair Danedri Herbert.

RNC spokesperson Natalie Baldassare told Politico: “President Trump remains the unequivocal leader of our party.”

“Republicans will continue to harness his ability to energize our voters and expose the Democrats’ disastrous record to win in 2028.”