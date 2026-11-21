Trump and his allies may be in for a rude awakening as emboldened Democrats prepare to hold them accountable.

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The era of Trump administration figures escaping accountability appears to be coming to an end.

On The Daily Beast Podcast, executive editor Hugh Dougherty and host Joanna Coles discussed how the next two years of Donald Trump’s presidency are shaping up after midterm voters resoundingly rejected the president and his Republican enablers, with Democratic lawmakers warning administration officials to “lawyer up.”

Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

“One of the things that people, I think, felt for the first two years of the Trump administration was powerlessness, that this was government without consequence, that you couldn’t do anything, that it was depressing, that they were grifting and they were taking... and there were no consequences,” Dougherty said. “And nobody was able to hold them to account.”

As one example of the tide turning, Dougherty pointed to a California State Bar investigation into former White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia for allegedly misrepresenting her legal credentials.

Zacharia, 41, regularly referred to herself as an “attorney” despite reportedly failing the California bar exam after graduating from Pepperdine University in 2011.

“I think Katie Zacharia is a parable that, as it turns out, you can be held to account for doing this. You can face consequences,” Dougherty said.

The national mood, he added, is that people are “fed up with this—the chaos, the feeling of mess, the feeling of people who are not really in control and who are doing it for vibes and Instagram likes. And that goes right up to Donald Trump.”

The popularity of Democrats like Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, who cruised to re-election, also reflects this shift, Dougherty argued.

“Here is somebody who is very publicly and forensically holding people to account,” he said.

Ossoff was at the top of a poll this week of potential Democratic presidential candidates. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

Coles similarly praised Ossoff’s precise questioning of Trump administration figures on Capitol Hill.

“He’s calm. He’s not overexposed. I think his discipline over not reaching out to get the limelight is one of the things that will really help [him], because he still feels fresh and we don’t quite know enough about him,” she said, noting that Ossoff just topped a poll of potential Democratic presidential candidates. “But what we’ve seen of him actually doing the work in committee hearings is really impressive.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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