SAY YOU LOVE ME Desperate Trump Hunts for Proof He’s Popular as Approval Collapses Trump, 80, has boosted his own self-confidence with a Truth Social post about being admired.

Donald Trump is having a trip down memory lane as he overlooks recent polls in favor of old, more flattering data.

The 80-year-old president went into the archives for a Sunday afternoon Truth Social post, sharing a clip of CNN’s chief data analyst Harry Enten from Aug. 26.

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In the video, Enten presented data from a CNN/SSRS poll conducted months earlier in May.

The president took some time on Sunday to rewatch a months-old clip showing a positive poll. Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

“The president Republicans most admire. It’s Donald Trump. This is a historic comparison,“ he says, with 53 percent of GOP respondents opting for Trump, compared to 18 percent for Ronald Reagan and 8 percent for Abraham Lincoln.

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“He’ll like this slide, might even put a print-out on his desk,” Enten’s co-host joked.

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While Trump fulfilled expectations by reposting the clip almost half a year after the survey was conducted, he doesn’t seem as keen to share more recent polling data.

According to a new Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll, Trump’s approval rate has tanked to 33 percent, dropping four points from July and eight points from a year ago to reach a historic low.

More recent polling shows a far more dire outlook for Trump's approval ahead of midterms. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Seventy two percent of respondents said they believed the country was heading in the wrong direction, and around 75 percent disapproved of Trump’s handling of the affordability crisis and inflation.

The president has repeatedly dismissed such negative polling, claiming instead that all negative feedback against him is fake. In August, Trump described the “Radical Left’s Fake Poll numbers” as “Crooked and Corrupt.”

“My REAL Polling Numbers, not those made up by the Fake News Media, are the best they have ever been,” he added, neglecting to provide any details of the glowing “real” poll.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung shared a similar take this month, as he defended National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett for brushing off Americans’ concerns about the economy.

“Hassett is 100% correct. Polls were wrong in 2016, 2020, and 2024,” he wrote on X.

Trump has branded polls he doesn't like 'fake,' and has his own bold opinion of how his presidency is going. Screenshot/Truth /Truth Social

“There’s a reason why pollsters won’t poll the American people’s trust in biased polls,” he said. “It’s because the public would have close to 0% confidence in these fake polls.”

Polls aside, Trump always has one diehard supporter to count on: himself. This summer, he shared a Truth Social post ranking presidents, with his own portrait placed at the top and labeled “The Greatest.”

Lincoln and Washington managed to make it into Trump’s ranking as “Great,” while “Failures” Obama and Biden languished below.

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