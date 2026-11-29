Harry and Meghan’s team disrupts royal plans as the couple bid to regain entry to the inner circle.

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Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has had his first private meeting with King Charles since moving back to the U.K.

Harry traveled to Scotland in October to spend time with his father at Balmoral. This momentous event occurred on the weekend of Oct. 17. They were not joined by the queen, or by Meghan, Archie or Lilibet.

It was the first time father and son had seen each other since the Sussexes relocated from California in August, and since the family afternoon tea with the king and queen at Highgrove in July.

King Charles and Queen Camilla leave the ceremonial opening of the Seventh Senedd in Cardiff, Wales, Oct. 15, 2026. Over the weekend of Oct. 17, the king met his wayward younger son Harry in secret, according to reports. Alastair Grant/via REUTERS

The meeting took place on the very same day that Thomas Markle Sr. was reported to police in the Philippines by his son.

The meeting was reported on Saturday night by The Sun on Sunday, with sources declining to say what father and son discussed, although one said there was “a desire to keep on good terms.” The Sussexes are still not invited to join the royal family at Christmas and will return to the U.S. at the end of the year (more on which below).

This meeting took place six weeks ago, and stayed secret. It leaked the day before Catherine’s documentary about her cancer, Heal, was to be broadcast on BBC One in the U.K.

This looks very much like the work of Harry’s team. On Wednesday, The Cut reported that Harry’s communications chief, Liam Maguire, has been holding secret meetings with executives and editors at The Sun (and rival U.K. publication The Mirror) since late last year, in an effort to “reset, or at least redefine” the relationship.

The king’s office is not in the habit of handing details of his private family weekends to the Sunday tabloids.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and their children, Archie and Lilibet, will apparently be heading back to the United States for Christmas. Instagram/Meghan

The willingness to release this news, now, to the very newspaper they told The Cut they were having secret reset meetings with, is the third example in one weekend of the Sussexes seeking to wrest the news agenda away from the royals.

On Saturday, The Telegraph in the U.K. reported that Harry and Meghan have changed their minds about Christmas. They are no longer staying in England. They are flying back to Montecito, so that Archie and Lilibet can be with Meghan’s mother, Doria.

Meghan delivers Thanksgiving gifts in an Instagram video. But to whom? Meghan Markle/Instagram

This is a faux revelation. It is a confected will-they-won’t-they narrative designed to grab the spotlight on a day that should have been left clear.

On Friday night, as clips from Heal showing Catherine weeping (a royal first) were released to the media, Meghan felt the need to release her own lame Thanksgiving-Christmas mini video clip on Instagram.

Meghan’s Instagram video was so odd that many people assumed it was a fake AI parody. It wasn’t.

The video, the Christmas leak, and the Balmoral visit all arise from the same psychological impetus—they cannot bear for Catherine to have her day.

It is also an attempt to blackmail Kensington Palace for access. The Sussexes say they have no visibility into the Waleses’ plans. They will say it was Black Friday, that this was a Black Friday ad, and that it is all a complete accident and a complete fluke. But the message to William is, share your diary with us, plumb us back into the “grid,” or this is going to keep happening.

Catherine and her brother James talk about her illness and recovery while trekking in the short documentary “Heal,” which airs on NBC Nov. 30. Screenshot/Kensington Palace/Detail Films/BBC

As for the video itself, it is absolutely bizarre. Meghan, in an enormous fur coat, walks up to a front door with a Christmas wreath on it, carrying gifts. She knocks. The door opens. And there is no one inside. The caption reads: “A little something for the host, delivered to the front door.”

That there is no host is a parody of their lives at the moment; indeed, many people assumed it was, because they don’t have happy relations with almost any of their family, except Meghan’s mother.

Heal goes out on the BBC on Sunday, Nov. 29, and on NBC in America on Monday night. It is only 30 minutes long, and was made to raise money for the Royal Marsden, the hospital where Catherine had her chemotherapy.

In the film, she climbs the three highest peaks in Scotland, England, and Wales in 24 hours with her brother James, and talks about her illness in a way we have never heard before.

Catherine endures some of Britain’s famously bracing weather as she climbs three peaks in 24 hours, in her short film “Heal.” Screenshot/Kensington Palace/Detail Films/BBC

“The darkness was a really scary, disorientating experience,” she says of her time in hospital. She remembers drifting in and out of consciousness, and becoming “aware of someone holding my hand.” She says: “It’s very hard to go back to the person you were before.”

And when James plays her voice messages from George, Charlotte and Louis on the mountain, she cries, on camera, and she has chosen to let us see it. “They gave me the reason to get out of hospital,” she says.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Prince William visit Charing Cross Hospital on Jan. 8, 2026. Since Catherine’s illness, hospital visits have become a frequent royal engagement. Isabel Infantes/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The late queen was famously only ever seen to shed a tear at the farewell to the Royal Yacht Britannia. This is a new way of doing monarchy, a massive change of register, and that is what the Sussexes were competing with.

The most extraordinary thing is that the Sussexes appear to think this is working.

Royal expert Alison Boshoff published a piece on Saturday about what she calls Harry’s plan to “erase” Megxit. Harry’s friends tell her he would love to work for the royal family again, on a semi-official or official basis, and that the team wants to “show” the family how useful he could be. One friend tells her that Harry is “as royal as a non-working royal can be.”

Three strikes in one weekend should be enough to make King Charles think extremely carefully about what he is doing by welcoming Harry back into his life.