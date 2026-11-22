Prince Harry Blackmails Royal Family for Full Diary Access
If royals don’t share their plans, Harry will continue to accidentally hog the limelight, his people say.
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Prince Harry delivered a loud-and-clear message this week, overshadowing Prince William and Princess Catherine’s Earthshot Prize trip to India with a Ukraine podcast and breakfast TV appearances.
Harry wants access to “the grid.”
“The grid” is the palace’s internal diary, a planning document that maps out which senior royal is doing what, and when. When I started covering the royal family in 1997, the grid was a physical object on the wall in the office of the monarch’s press secretary.
The grid has long since gone electronic, but still holds an almost mythical sway over the imagination of reporters, courtiers and anyone else whose working days are dictated by the royal circus. This is because it offers the (often empty) promise to bring predictability and order to the chaotic world the royals inhabit.
The royals try their best not to tread on one another’s toes in their common quest for favorable media coverage.
Harry has been off the grid since leaving the royal family, but would very much like access again. That much is clear from the explanations his team offered this week after his media appearances coincided with William and Catherine’s eco-aware Earthshot Prize trip to India.
On the Telegraph’s Daily T podcast, Victoria Ward, who has firmly nailed her colors to the Sussex mast after her paper flipped to support Harry this week, announced that he had been guilty of nothing more than “rash and impulsive misjudgment.”
She told a disbelieving Camilla Tominey that the timing of this week’s interview was forced on Harry by changes to the Invictus schedule in Ukraine and a security embargo.
As for last year, when the announcement of his Remembrance events collided with William’s Earthshot ceremony in Brazil, Ward said Team Sussex were in the dark about William’s timings, because the Sussex office and Kensington Palace have no line of communication.
“They don’t share their diaries in any way, shape or form,” she said.
What she didn’t mention was that since last year, the king’s office has given Harry’s team limited access to the king’s diary and Harry shares aspects of his own in return. How well this quid pro quo actually works is doubtful. Sources tell me that Buckingham Palace bosses performatively hit “delete” on Harry’s diary emails without reading them.
However, it is notable that Harry seems to devote most of his more aggressive thefts of the limelight to the work of his brother and Catherine rather than the king.
Kate Mansey of the Times reports that access to the grid is what Harry seems to be after, though she suggests his recent behavior is unlikely to win it. One source she quotes regards Harry as a worsening nuisance to the whole family, and holds up what happened to William’s tour this week as evidence, saying, “He’s a thorn in all their sides. Not only unhelpful but now actively making things more difficult and stepping on toes as we’ve seen with his brother’s engagements.”
The Sussex camp’s answer, given to Mansey, is that any upstaging of the king or William is unintended: “Harry doesn’t set out with an intention to try and pull focus or draw attention away from what his father is doing or what his brother is doing. That’s never his intention at all.”
However, the source continues, “for him to be able to mitigate against that, he does need to have a decent foresight of what’s coming up.”
This is open blackmail: “Give us William’s diary, or this will keep happening.”
Getting back on the grid would be a huge win for Harry and Meghan, because the grid is a vital cog in the royal machine. It would be another hugely significant step toward their goal of becoming working royals again on their own terms (half in, half out).
Harry would be able to say: We are part of the system. We are not part of the institution, but we are not destabilizing it. We can be trusted.
In response, William’s office might point enquiring minds toward a thunderous London Times editorial this week, which seemed designed to welcome any Telegraph readers disgruntled at their paper’s new pro-Harry stance.
The Times said, “This tragically immature 42-year-old cannot be trusted in a public role,” concluding, “In serially embarrassing his father and his country, repeatedly promoting his tiresome narrative of victimhood and continually trying to upstage his brother, Harry’s utterances only prove that he should remain a strictly private citizen, with as much distance placed between him and the Palace as possible. The Duke of Sussex is not the authentic voice of his family or nation. Nor can he ever be.”
Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.
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