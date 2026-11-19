SPREADING PANIC Harry Had a Chance to Say Something Dumb. He Gladly Took It The Duke of Sussex’s appearance on a podcast about the war in Ukraine led him to spout typically half-baked, alarmist opinions. opinion Stephanie Lecocq/REUTERS

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I suspected that Prince Harry’s comments on the podcast Ukraine: The Latest would be unfounded, ill-thought-out and half-baked.

Well, here we are. The Telegraph has just released some details of the conversation between him and that newspaper’s associate editor for defense, Dominic Nicholls, about the war.

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They are just as idiotic, provocative, attention-grabbing, and foolish as you might imagine. They might just be enough to bury the Thomas Markle news, who knows?

It is a toss-up which is the more unhelpful: his remark that he would rejoin the army and serve again (we all saw how well that went in Afghanistan, when he had to be pulled out early because his presence there was revealed), his hysterical announcement that we have been at war with Russia for the last ten years, or his deeply inappropriate comments about Donald Trump’s approach to the war.

Harry made a surprise visit to Ukraine to meet with participants in his upcoming Invictus Games. Efrem Lukatsky/Efrem Lukatsky/ via Reuters

Donald Trump is the president of the United States and therefore needs to be treated with care by his allies. The idea that Prince Harry is qualified to get involved in upbraiding the American president and his administration would make Walter Bagehot, the great constitutional thinker who made it clear that the royals should be non-political, turn in his grave.

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Incredibly, Harry then claims to speak for the people of the United States, saying that Donald Trump’s approach to the war in Ukraine does not reflect the views of the broad U.S. population.

This is exactly what he said: there has been “a big separation between what American society feels regarding support for Ukraine” (which he reckons is as high as it ever was) and “an administration that was perhaps thinking about it differently.”

Harry and Meghan’s return to the U.K. has created a surfeit of problems for the royal family. Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

I mean, maybe, maybe not, that’s not the point. The point is that Harry claims to still be a member of the British royal family. What is he doing having any views in public about the American administration? It is a completely outrageous abuse of his inherited position.

In a YouTube live focusing on William and Catherine in India a few hours before the comments were published, I said that his comments would be ham-fisted. And he did not disappoint.

It is not Harry’s job to lobby the American administration to do more in Ukraine. If anything, this will hinder any efforts by American people sympathetic to Ukraine to get more help to Ukraine. We know things are going to change next year, when the effects of the midterm elections take effect in Congress, but Harry intervening on this is not going to help anyone. If anything, it is going to make the current administration even more opposed to what he is trying to make them do.

The disconcerting thing for me is that I can’t shake the feeling that Harry is being put up to this by the U.K. government. He seems to be very in tune with the U.K. government’s messaging, which seems to be trying to make everyone incredibly fearful that the war will spread. We have seen the British government distributing emergency advice (stock up on tinned food and bottled water), and now we have Harry saying: “I think we should all be nervous, absolutely.”

Harry's latest intervention threatens to upset the British state's careful handling of Trump. Samir Hussein/via REUTERS

Harry also has plenty to say about the complex subject of whether we are involved in a shadow war. Again, maybe we are, maybe we aren’t, and the endless infrastructure chaos we seem to be enduring at the moment is seen by some as a demonstration of the impact of the shadow war.

Nobody is firing drones or rockets at Britain, Harry concedes, but “it doesn’t mean that we’re not at war.” He adds that it “feels like we have been at war for the last ten years.”

Excuse me, did a member of the royal family just announce that we are at war with Russia? I think that’s what happened, but I need to check my notes…Oh yes, he did.

A member of the royal family, who is supposed to be studiously apolitical, whose entire position (hard-won ever since the Restoration) is to be entirely non-political, is announcing that we are at war with Russia, and have been for a decade.

Harry and Meghan's closer proximity to royal business has left the Palace in an invidious position. Phil Noble/REUTERS

How is this any of his business? How is this helpful? This is a man who had to be pulled out of the front line after ten weeks, who has a grand total of 30 weeks of frontline experience, sitting there in his jeans saying that he wants to go back to war and fight, God help us, and that we have been at war for ten years.

It is so alarmist, and seems to be just a desperate desire to say something outrageous to get back in the headlines.

What on earth is going on? How can the King be allowing this to happen?

I think it is pretty clear from the comments of Harry’s friend Alex Rayner in the Daily Mail today, which I was talking about earlier.

Rayner told Richard Eden that Harry and Meghan talk to the royal family “way more than we think they do.” “The relationship is a lot stronger than the public thinks,” was his verdict, and Christmas Day.

I think it’s very clear that Charles is supporting what is going on. I, of course, previously reported that people told me Charles encouraged them to move home. He has certainly done nothing to discourage them, has he?

Charles seems to allow, if not support, Harry and Meghan's desire to break from the royal party line. Peter Nicholls/Reuters

These comments should be greeted with sharply worded official reprimands. It should be made clear that Harry is not speaking for the royal family by removing him from the website forthwith, and taking away his HRH in the fullness of time if he persists with this freelance diplomacy.

Harry is entitled to have his own private opinion on this. He is not entitled to spread panic. He is a member of the royal family. The royal family’s job is not to stoke panic and nervousness to try to draw attention to the Invictus Games, his charity.

He is sitting in the interview alongside an amputee, completely regardless of the fact that earlier this week he accused the British public of being so biased against amputees that they would cross the road if they saw one coming. As Molly Mulshine reported for The Royalist, Shelly Baxter-Wetmore, the director of Amputee Outreach and an amputee herself, was “personally shocked and offended” by that.

Prince Harry’s meeting with Ukrainian war veterans came as William Catherine departed for a trip to India. Efrem Lukatsky/via REUTERS

And look at this from Harry: His verdict is that Ukraine has the upper hand, but that Russia must be offered some sort of exit strategy. Honestly, he loves finding these little phrases. The Overton window was the thing he used for ages, and now exit strategy is his key phrase, the one that makes him sound like he is intelligent and knows what he is talking about.

Look at what William and Catherine are doing in India: chatting up Narendra Modi, one of the most influential and powerful leaders in the world. That is what royals should be doing.

William and Catherine’s flattery of Narendra Modi has been regarded as a success. Phil Noble/Phil Noble/REUTERS

Harry said that he wanted to step away from the royal family. He has no authority to do this, but the only reason anyone is listening to him is that he is Prince Harry. What he doesn’t understand is that people are not interested in his pearls of wisdom. They are not looking to him for guidance. They are not looking to him for inspiration. They are looking for him to say something idiotic, which is exactly what he has done. He has said something absolutely ridiculous, on a subject he has no authority to speak about, with no preparation, no proper key message, and not a note in front of him, in a rambling interview.

This is exactly what I predicted would be in this podcast.

I hate being right.

Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.

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