Cops Investigate Break-in at Murdered Neurosurgeon’s Home
MYSTERY INTRUDER
Detroit police are investigating a break-in at the house where a beloved neurosurgeon was found dead last month, according to a report. The property in the historic Boston-Edison District was where Dr. Devon Hoover, 53, was found dead on April 23. On Saturday, an unknown person broke into the house, but it’s not clear if anything was stolen, WDIV-TV reports. After Hoover’s remains were found wrapped in a sheet in his attic, a coroner ruled his death a homicide and said he’d been killed by multiple gunshots to the head. On Friday, a person of interest was taken into custody by police, who said the individual was detained for an unrelated charge, but investigators are confident they know what happened to Hoover. No arrests have been made in connection with the break-in. Previous reports suggested that the lack of signs of a forced entry on the night Hoover died may indicate that Hoover knew his killer.