Clue Indicates Slain Neurosurgeon May Have Known His Killer

New details are emerging in the brutal killing of a beloved Detroit neurosurgeon who was found dead in the attic of his upscale home at the weekend.

Dr. Devon Hoover, 53, was found dead in his attic in the historic Boston-Edison District on Sunday as officers carried out a welfare check. Authorities had been called after Hoover failed to show up at a family event in Indiana, according to Fox 2.

Hoover, who worked at Ascension Healthcare at St. John Hospital in Detroit, was found wrapped in a sheet. Police initially said that he had been shot once, but on Thursday a medical examiner found that he’d been shot multiple times in the head, and his cause of death was officially listed as a homicide, according to WDIV-TV.

As of early Friday, no arrests have been made in the case. But sources told WDIV-TV that police have identified a person of interest, meaning they believe someone may have important information about the crime rather than considering them a suspect. Multiple outlets have also reported that there was no sign of a forced entry at Hoover’s house, which some have interpreted as an indication that he may have known the person who killed him.

Fox 2 earlier reported that Hoover’s car had been found ditched at an unspecified location on Detroit’s west side. Following the shocking news of Hoover’s death, countless tributes from his colleagues, friends and patients have been shared online for the man they considered a kind and dedicated surgeon as well as a thoughtful, generous neighbor.

“We, the family of Devon Hoover, wish to express our profound sadness at the loss of a beloved son, brother, and uncle,” Hoover’s relatives said in a statement. “We grieve his untimely death and will miss him greatly. We are so grateful for the many words of kindness and stories from people who were touched by his life. He was a gift from God and used his talents to bless many.”