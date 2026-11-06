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EX-AMBASSADOR’S RESIDENCE

Disgraced Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Secret Hideout Revealed

Guilfoyle was fired last month as U.S. Ambassador to Greece.

Kimberly Guilfoyle's former colleague claims she showed the office a lover's nudes before Fox News fired her for sexual harassment allegations.

Pacific Press/Getty Images

By Leigh Kimmins

Disgraced Kimberly Guilfoyle’s surprising secret hideout has been revealed.

Guilfoyle was fired last month as U.S. Ambassador to Greece after former Kentucky congressional candidate Eric Deters leaked messages alleging she asked him to settle her $100,000 American Express tab in exchange for access to Donald Trump’s inner circle.

The 57-year-old was given three weeks to leave the official ambassador’s residence, Jefferson House in Athens, before she was forced to find somewhere to stay.

Kimberly Guilfoyle's former colleague claims she showed the office a lover's nudes before Fox News fired her for sexual harassment allegations.
GREEK TRAGEDY

Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Desperate Calls After Leak Exposed

Leigh Kimmins

The Daily Mail has now revealed that she returned to the U.S. on October 30 and has moved in with her second ex-husband, Eric Villency, in Florida.

donald trump kimberly guilfoyle

Trump fired Guilfoyle last month.

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“It’s not surprising that Eric would be there for Kim,” an insider told the Mail. “They share a son after all, so they’ve always been bonded by that.

“But they have genuine affection for each other – unlike Gavin Newsom.”

The former Fox News host was married to the Democratic California Governor from 2001 to 2006. She was the first lady of San Francisco during Newsom’s first two years as mayor.

She was also Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée from 2021 until they separated in late 2024. After the breakup, he bought her out of the $8.5 million six-bedroom mansion they shared. He later married her former friend, socialite Bettina Anderson.

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So, with nowhere to go after her Greek odyssey, Villency, 51, the father of her 20-year-old son Ronan, stepped in to offer her a place to stay. She has said she has a “wonderful relationship” with the businessman, who is now twice-divorced after splitting from his Swedish designer second wife, Caroline Fare, in 2017.

“Kimberly loved getting the job of ambassador to Greece,” the source told the Mail. “In a way, the role was made for her.

“But that didn’t diminish the agony of Don Jr.’s betrayal – and what some considered her banishment out of the country so he didn’t have to come face to face with her wrath.”

They added that she has “scores to settle.”

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. speak at a press conference in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., February 3, 2020.

Kimberly and Don Jr. called it quits in 2024, after a nearly three-year engagement.

CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS

Don Jr., Anderson, and Deters should be sweating, the source suggested.

“Kim can’t be too happy with the president for the cold-hearted dismissal and not having her back,” the insider revealed to the Daily Mail, suggesting Donald Trump could be in for some revenge, too. “She devoted so much of herself to getting him re-elected. Where’s the gratitude? Where’s the loyalty?”

“Kimberly is determined not to be seen as a loser,” another source said.

Guilfoyle has been contacted for comment.

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