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WISHFUL SHRINKING

Grammy Winner Debuts Drastic Weight Loss After Peaking at 300 Lb.

The musician admitted that his friends and family worried about his health.

DJ Khaled attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles on February 05, 2023.

Johnny Nunez/Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

By Natalie Demaree

DJ Khaled has revealed his three-word secret behind his major weight-loss journey: “Walk, golf, and Wegovy.”

The Grammy-winning musician, 50, opened up in a Nov. 12 People interview about the alarming moment during a performance last October that made him take his health more seriously.

“There’s a part of my show where I get on my knees and give thanks and show my gratitude,” Khaled said. “So, I get on my knees…but I remember I couldn’t really get up.”

DJ Khaled performs onstage during the 2026 ESPY Awards on July 15, 2026, in New York City.

DJ Khaled performs onstage during the 2026 ESPY Awards on July 15, 2026, in New York City.

Mike Coppola/Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The “I’m The One” producer said even his friends were concerned about his performance, saying, “Yo, you were breathing hard.”

That’s when he decided to make the change.

“I said, alright, hold up…I gotta step my game up. I gotta get my mind right. We can’t have this,” Khaled said, adding that his wife and sons further motivated him.

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DJ Khaled performs at the MTV EMA's 2020 on November 08, 2020.

Getty

He shares two sons, Asahd Tuck Khaled, 10, and Aalam Tuck Khaled, 6, with his wife of nearly 10 years, Nicole Tuck, 50.

“We live for our kids, and our kids make us live. So, I have to do my part,” he said.

DJ Khaled with his wife, Nicole Tuck, and two children, Asahd Khaled and Aalam Khaled, at the 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 05, 2023.

DJ Khaled with his wife, Nicole Tuck, and two children, Asahd Khaled and Aalam Khaled, at the 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 05, 2023.

Lester Cohen/Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Khaled started taking the GLP-1 medication Wegovy, which is primarily prescribed for weight loss, after a conversation with his doctor.

The star announced a partnership with pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, which manufactures and markets Wegovy, on Nov. 12.

DJ Khaled announced his partnership with the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk in a November 12 Instagram post.

DJ Khaled announced his partnership with the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk in a November 12 Instagram post.

DJ Khaled/Instagram

Several people commented on the musician’s Instagram post announcing the collaboration.

“You look fabulous, bro! Healthier too! Proud of you! We both turning into healthy Skinny Minis,” one person said.

Another commenter added, “We knew you were on something. Golf wasn’t only it.”

Several people commented on DJ Khaled's Instagram post announcing his partnership with the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk.

Several people commented on DJ Khaled's Instagram post announcing his partnership with the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk.

Instagram

“Slim Jim,” added another, referencing his self-proclaimed nickname.

Khaled has previously been open about his weight journey, partnering with the weight management company Weight Watchers as an ambassador in a 2018 campaign.

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“Weight Watchers is all about being great and being your best self. My son is my love, my life, and I need to be great for him,” he said in the 2018 campaign.

Beyond Wegovy, Khaled told People he plays 18 holes of golf up to six times a week, without using a golf cart.

Grammy-winning artist DJ Khaled gets his 10,000 steps in on the golf course. He said he plays 18 holes up to six times a week without using a golf cart.

Grammy-winning artist DJ Khaled gets his 10,000 steps in on the golf course. He said he plays 18 holes up to six times a week without using a golf cart.

DJ Khaled/Instagram

“I get over 10,000 steps a day,” he said. “It’s an incredible workout.”

The record producer said he started at about 300 pounds and is now between 200 and 212 pounds.

DJ Khaled in October 2016 and in November 2026, after starting his weight-loss journey.

DJ Khaled in October 2016 and in November 2026, after starting his weight-loss journey.

Getty Images

“I’m just way healthier. I’ve got more energy. I’m more motivated to do everything,” he said.

Adding, “My doctor always told me I was a Rolls-Royce with junk in the trunk, and now he’s saying, ‘You need to be studied; that’s how healthy you are.’”

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Natalie DemareeReporter, The Looker

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