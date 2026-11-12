Grammy Winner Debuts Drastic Weight Loss After Peaking at 300 Lb.
The musician admitted that his friends and family worried about his health.
DJ Khaled has revealed his three-word secret behind his major weight-loss journey: “Walk, golf, and Wegovy.”
The Grammy-winning musician, 50, opened up in a Nov. 12 People interview about the alarming moment during a performance last October that made him take his health more seriously.
“There’s a part of my show where I get on my knees and give thanks and show my gratitude,” Khaled said. “So, I get on my knees…but I remember I couldn’t really get up.”
The “I’m The One” producer said even his friends were concerned about his performance, saying, “Yo, you were breathing hard.”
That’s when he decided to make the change.
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“I said, alright, hold up…I gotta step my game up. I gotta get my mind right. We can’t have this,” Khaled said, adding that his wife and sons further motivated him.
He shares two sons, Asahd Tuck Khaled, 10, and Aalam Tuck Khaled, 6, with his wife of nearly 10 years, Nicole Tuck, 50.
“We live for our kids, and our kids make us live. So, I have to do my part,” he said.
Khaled started taking the GLP-1 medication Wegovy, which is primarily prescribed for weight loss, after a conversation with his doctor.
The star announced a partnership with pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, which manufactures and markets Wegovy, on Nov. 12.
Several people commented on the musician’s Instagram post announcing the collaboration.
“You look fabulous, bro! Healthier too! Proud of you! We both turning into healthy Skinny Minis,” one person said.
Another commenter added, “We knew you were on something. Golf wasn’t only it.”
“Slim Jim,” added another, referencing his self-proclaimed nickname.
Khaled has previously been open about his weight journey, partnering with the weight management company Weight Watchers as an ambassador in a 2018 campaign.
“Weight Watchers is all about being great and being your best self. My son is my love, my life, and I need to be great for him,” he said in the 2018 campaign.
Beyond Wegovy, Khaled told People he plays 18 holes of golf up to six times a week, without using a golf cart.
“I get over 10,000 steps a day,” he said. “It’s an incredible workout.”
The record producer said he started at about 300 pounds and is now between 200 and 212 pounds.
“I’m just way healthier. I’ve got more energy. I’m more motivated to do everything,” he said.
Adding, “My doctor always told me I was a Rolls-Royce with junk in the trunk, and now he’s saying, ‘You need to be studied; that’s how healthy you are.’”
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