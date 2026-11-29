The procedure has helped women from their twenties to their sixties feel rejuvenated.

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Alexis Wolfe, a 38-year-old content creator in New York, began noticing changes in her face after giving birth to her first child.

“I’ve always had hollow under eyes, and there was never really a good solution for it,” she told The Looker, adding that she was “too nervous” to get filler.

Age and pregnancy only worsened the appearance of her under-eye area, said the digital creator, who runs the NYCdatenite account with more than 110,000 Instagram followers.

“I was just feeling like I didn’t recognize myself,” she explained.

Alexis Wolfe, 38, said her nanofat transfer procedure made her look the way she's meant to. Dr. Ira Savetsky

After hearing about a fat transfer, which she said felt like a more natural solution, Wolfe booked a consultation with board-certified celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Ira Savetsky, who is based in New York City.

During the initial 20-minute consultation, Wolfe and Dr. Savetsky decided on a nanofat transfer and an UltraClear laser treatment to the under-eye area.

A nanofat transfer is a procedure that takes fat tissue from other parts of a patient’s body using a minimally invasive liposuction technique and turns it into a liquid-like mixture that subtly rejuvenates the skin, while UltraClear is a branded cold mid-infrared fiber laser used for skin resurfacing.

“If someone has hollowing, then they’re a good candidate for fat transfer,” Dr. Savetsky told The Looker.

He said he typically performs a nanofat transfer in combination with microfat, which is a thicker consistency of fat that helps restore and increase volume.

Because nanofat transfers are a newer technique in fat grafting, introduced in 2013 by Dr. Patrick Tonnard and Dr. Alexis Verpaele, research on the long-term efficacy and safety is limited.

At Dr. Savetsky’s office, a nanofat transfer to the under-eye area is about $7,500. The procedure takes about an hour and 20 minutes and requires up to a week for full recovery, with bruising and swelling for up to four days.

Wolfe said she was able to go out with makeup on five days after her procedure.

Alexis Wolfe, 38, underwent a nanofat transfer and an UltraClear laser treatment to the under-eye area. Dr. Ira Savetsky

Of her results, she said: “It’s very subtle, but makes a world of a difference.”

“I look like how I’m meant to look. It just feels like I filled in the blanks,” she added.

Dr. Savetsky performed a nanofat transfer and under-eye fat pad removal on 44-year-old Cornelia, who was concerned about dark circles and hollowing under her lower eyelid.

Cornelia, which is not her real name, told Dr. Savetsky that “she felt like she was looking tired all the time.”

In photos taken after her procedure, her under-eye area appeared smoother and brighter.

Dr. Savetsky's 44-year-old patient wanted to fix the dark circles and hollowing under her lower eyelids. Dr. Ira Savetsky

Nano- and microfat transfers to the under-eye area are included during facelifts at Dr. Davetsky’s office. He did this with podcaster Rachel Uchitel’s deep-plane facelift and neck lift.

The 51-year-old host, who became notorious for her 2009 affair with professional golfer Tiger Woods, also underwent a chin implant, temporal brow lift, nasal tip revision, and lip filler.

Podcaster Rachel Uchitel underwent a nano- and microfat transfer to her under-eye area, along with a deep-plane facelift and neck lift, a chin implant, a temporal brow lift, a nasal tip revision, and lip filler. Dr. Ira Savetsky

Three-month post-op photos revealed a more balanced under-eye area, despite years of filler and energy-based skin-tightening treatments that had tweaked her natural facial features.

But his clientele isn’t restricted to the facelift population.

“What I’ve seen in my own practice is a huge uptick in young patients in their twenties and thirties,” he said, adding that he thinks the increase stems from a desire for a “more natural” and “long-lasting” alternative to filler.

While dermal fillers last a couple of years and require maintenance injections, fat transfers can last a lifetime and usually offer a softer, more natural look.

WeWoreWhat founder Danielle Bernstein, 34, shared her under-eye rejuvenation performed by Dr. Savetsky in a Feb. 3 Instagram post.

WeWoreWhat founder Danielle Bernstein, 34, underwent a micro- and nanofat transfer to the tear trough, lower eyelid surgery, under-eye fat pad removal, and a skin pinch directly beneath the lower eyelashes. Dr. Ira Savetsky

Along with a micro- and nanofat transfer to the tear trough, she underwent a lower eyelid surgery, under-eye fat pad removal, and a skin pinch directly beneath the lower eyelashes.

Her before-and-after photos show reduced puffiness under her eyes, making the skin between that area and her cheeks appear more cohesive.

“It’s subtle, but the tear trough area is so smooth and seamless, and I genuinely feel more rested and confident every time I look in the mirror,” she wrote about the procedure in the post.

Danielle Bernstein in September 2024, before her nanofat transfer, and after, in March 2026. Getty Images

Dr. Savetsky said a patient’s candidacy for an under-eye nanofat transfer is based more on anatomy than age.

He said that above the age of consent—which is 18 in New York for elective plastic or cosmetic procedures—there isn’t a specific minimum age for the procedure.