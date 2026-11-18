FLOOD THE SPACE Don Jr.’s Grift Is Now Literally Out of This World It’s just the latest financial play by the president’s eldest. CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS

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Donald Trump Jr. has three horses in the new race for space.

The president’s son has become a regular figure in his father’s second term in the White House, cashing in through various ventures from defense to AI.

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Among his earners is venture capital firm 1789 Capital, which has invested in three of six firms competing for NASA contracts to replace the International Space Station, Politico reports.

The Trump family has earned a few bucks in the last year or two. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The long-running low-Earth-orbiting station is expected to be put out to pasture after 2030, planned to break up on re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere over the Pacific Ocean.

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The three companies are believed to be Axiom Space, Starlab Space, and Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Don Jr. is a partner at 1789, joining not long after Trump won re-election in 2024. A spokesperson for the firm said it holds only minor stakes in the companies and no controlling interests.

The Daily Beast has contacted 1789 Capital for further comment.

SpaceX is believed to be one of three companies. Steve Nesius/REUTERS

NASA issued its final call for proposals in October, due Dec. 8.

“In alignment with the president’s National Space Policy, NASA is committed to maintaining a sustained American presence in low Earth orbit long after the International Space Station retires,” said NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, announcing the final call.

“We will continue to need a place to conduct research, develop technologies, train crews, and prepare for missions to the Moon and Mars. Commercial space stations may provide that capability while creating new opportunities for American industry and allowing NASA to concentrate more of our resources on the near-impossible missions ahead.”

A contract decision is expected next year, Politico reported.

Musk has become a key figure in politics and the space industry. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

1789 has already come under fire from Democrats, including ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee Jamie Raskin, who asked how it had “developed an uncanny ability to identify companies that are about to receive massive influxes of cash from the Trump administration.”

The firm hit back at Raskin, saying he was making “unsubstantiated and emotional aspersions about 1789 Capital and its investment success.”

But oversight is likely to intensify, with Democrats set to take control of both chambers of Congress come January.

Democratic Rep. George Whitesides said that taxpayers have “a right to demand to know whether any improprieties have occurred or will occur in a situation where members of the Trump family are going to directly benefit from decisions the Trump administration makes.”

The ISS isn't long for this world, or any other, for that matter. NASA NASA/REUTERS

In a statement to Politico, 1789 spokesperson Alexa Henning hit back, saying that “legitimate congressional oversight serves an important public purpose, but what we have seen so far is politically motivated attacks untethered from the facts.

“Despite repeated efforts to cast 1789 Capital and the American companies in which it invests in a negative light, the allegations have failed against the factual record. 1789 Capital has no intention of being drawn into political gamesmanship, particularly when it’s American companies, American workers, and American industries as targets.”

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