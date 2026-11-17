MAKING AMERICA SICK AGAIN Trump and RFK Jr. Shamed in Damning Global Ruling A public health landmark has been needlessly destroyed. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

Donald Trump and his MAHA ally Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have overseen the collapse of a public health landmark after an international body ruled that America can no longer claim to have eliminated measles.

The U.S. earned international recognition for eliminating the disease in 2000, after a prolonged vaccination campaign—but that has now been withdrawn after experts found the virus had been spreading domestically without interruption for more than a year. A formal announcement is expected Tuesday.

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Measles vaccinations are way down under Trump and Kennedy, and infections are on the rise. Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded 5,412 infections through Nov. 12, compared with 2,289 throughout 2025, with 591 people hospitalized and 10 state-reported deaths this year, including four babies too young for routine vaccination, according to NBC. The CDC lists six confirmed deaths under its own reporting system.

“The lack of action to address the growing outbreak is clear negligence,” Noel Brewer, a public health professor at the University of North Carolina, told NBC News.

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The damning decision came from an independent panel advising the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the World Health Organization’s regional body, with the Trump administration notified by letter last Friday.

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Kennedy, 72, a vaccine skeptic, has been widely criticized as the outbreak and threat to America’s elimination status grew. The health secretary has promoted vitamin A and improved nutrition in discussing measles, drawing anger from medical specialists. He has also made misleading claims about fetal material in the vaccine.

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Trump, 80, has also falsely described the established MMR vaccine as “quite lethal,” and their words have translated into actions.

In August, Trump sought to narrow the routine childhood vaccination schedule and split the combined measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) injection.

Trump announced he was to split the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine into different shots. Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images

And in September, allegations emerged that Kennedy had pressured the CDC to remove two measles deaths from federal figures, though HHS said the CDC had made the decision itself.

Vaccination has, though, declined since before Kennedy’s appointment. With around 95 percent coverage needed to suppress outbreaks, vaccinations of kindergarten children have slipped from about 95 percent in 2019–20 to 92.4 percent in 2025–26, due to pandemic disruption and growing mistrust.

Measles outbreaks have been deadly, making vaccinations all the more important. Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images

HHS has defended its handling of the outbreaks, telling NBC it allocated another $100 million in October and sent specialists to assist state officials. The department said Kennedy and Schwartz support the MMR vaccine as the strongest protection against measles.

To recover the international designation, the United States must end sustained transmission and demonstrate at least 12 months without it.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and the Department of Health and Human Services for comment.

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