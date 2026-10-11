REWRITING HISTORY Trump’s New Mouthpiece’s Deleted MAGA Rants Exposed Katie Zacharia’s attempts to scrub her social media history have only brought more attention to it. Katie Zacharia/X

Donald Trump’s new press secretary, Katie Zacharia, is already generating some very bad press.

The 41-year-old reportedly tried to scrub her social media history of controversial posts promoting false vaccine conspiracies, urging Trump to run for an unconstitutional third term, and calling for the federal government to take over California.

The deleted posts were uncovered in a deep dive by The Bulwark, which used the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine to find an old Twitter account Zacharia deleted four years ago, along with some more recently deleted posts.

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In one post last year, Zacharia responded to a message from Trump adviser Stephen Miller about sanctuary cities by calling on the nation to “suspend habeas corpus,” a fundamental legal protection against arbitrary or unlawful arrest and imprisonment by the government.

A suggestion from Donald Trump’s new press secretary Katie Zacharia. x/Katie Zacharia

In a separate post, in a dismissive response to a comment by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Zacharia wrote: “The federal government under @realDonaldTrump should take over all California because you clearly can’t be trusted to do a single thing.”

Donald Trump’s new press secretary Katie Zacharia calls for the president to take over California in a post she tried to delete. x/Katie Zacharia

She also shared an article that falsely claimed “8 in 10 women had a miscarriage after getting the COVID vaccine,” The Bulwark reported. Zacharia has also accused “leftist transgender assailants” of being responsible for “at least a dozen” school shootings.

While the tweets will “likely endear her to elements of the MAGA base,” they could “create uncomfortable questions for her” when she faces the media in the White House press briefing room, The Bulwark’s Brendan Hartnett, who wrote the article, warned.

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The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

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Trump praised Zacharia after announcing her appointment as press secretary. “She has an unblemished record of support, and has been a loyal and brilliant supporter, right from the beginning. She is, likewise, a devoted fan and member of MAGA!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday.

“She has the respect of, and will work fantastically with, the Media, the American People, and my Administration,” Trump added.

Katie Zacharia has been chosen as the next White House press secretary. The Daily Beast/Katie Zacharia/Instagram

Zacharia, an attorney, briefly served as a spokeswoman for former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. She also worked as a communications adviser to Trump Media & Technology Group, which runs Truth Social.

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She is replacing former press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who is joining Fox News.

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