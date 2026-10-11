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Trump, 80, Stops Rally Cold to Thirst Over Female Fan

The president claimed that calling someone “beautiful” could spell political disaster—even as he continued doing exactly that.

By Mary Papenfuss

Donald Trump turned a Republican rally in Clarksville, Tennessee, into an impromptu beauty contest Saturday after a female admirer shouted that she loved him.

“I love you too, darling,” the president replied. “Let’s see what you look like. Ohhh, she’s a beautiful person,” he added with a grin and a chuckle.

Donald Trump with heart eyes

Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

The president then launched into one of his repeated complaints that “you’re not allowed to say a woman is beautiful,” adding: “The woman is beautiful over there; she just said, ‘I love you.’ Thank you.

“When you call her ‘beautiful,’ that’s the end of your political career,” the octogenarian added. “I guess I’m from the old school.”

Trump’s political career, however, hasn’t ended, though he has repeatedly ogled women, commented on their looks, and boasted about sexually aggressive behavior.

Natalie Harp and Donald Trump
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He was elected the first time around just weeks after the release of an Access Hollywood recording in which he boasted that his fame allowed him to “grab” women by the “p---y. You can do anything.”

He also spoke on the same tape about trying to seduce a married woman. “I moved on her like a b---h,” he boasted. He later dismissed his remarks as “locker room talk.”

Trump’s lament about the supposed risks of praising a woman’s looks was met with mockery on social media. One X user responding to a clip of the exchange quipped: “Natalie finally made it through security.”

Donald Trump's aide Natalie Harp beams as the president reaches out to her on stage at a recent rally in Nebraska.

Donald Trump's aide Natalie Harp beams as the president reaches out to her on stage at a recent rally in Nebraska.

Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Earlier in the week, Trump took a break from a rally speech in Nebraska to check out the rear view of Natalie Harp, his ever-present 35-year-old blonde aide, as she walked offstage, and called her “perfect.”

Just days earlier, Trump spent nearly two minutes fawning over another much-younger aide, 31-year-old communications adviser Margo Martin, as Harp looked on during an Oklahoma rally.

Trump repeatedly called Martin “beautiful,” praised her loyalty, and even invoked his bizarre “racehorse theory” while complimenting her looks and those of her parents. He also trotted out the same complaint about how calling a woman beautiful could end his political career.

US President Donald Trump speaks as he hosts a Hispanic Heritage Month reception in the East Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., US, September 30, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
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One X user wondered about the female in the crowd at Saturday’s rally: “Is she twelve?” Another critic declared flatly: “Disgusting behavior. Great role model for our sons.”

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Trump has also faced scrutiny for his responses to allegations of violent sexual assault. Earlier this month, he expressed sympathy for seven men accused of drugging and gang-raping a classmate at Cornell University.

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His response was markedly different in 1989, when five Black and Hispanic teenagers were arrested in the Central Park jogger case. Trump bought full-page newspaper ads calling for the return of the death penalty before the case had been resolved.

The five were later exonerated, but Trump continued to defend his position decades later and refused to apologize.

Trump also once told shock jock Howard Stern that he made a point of visiting the dressing rooms of beauty pageants that he hosted, including Miss Teen USA. “They’re standing there with no clothes... And you see these incredible-looking women. And so, I sort of get away with things like that.”

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