IT’S RAINING MEN Trump, 80, Thirsts Over ‘Beautiful’ MAGA Men in Bonkers Rant The president called one Georgia candidate “a very handsome, distinguished, beautiful-looking guy.”

President Donald Trump’s obsession with the appearance of Republican candidates he has endorsed was in full view on Friday.

Trump danced—and admired his preferred candidates' physiques—at a rally in Dalton, Georgia, on Oct. 16, 2026. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Trump, 80, spoke in Dalton, Georgia, to support the Senate and gubernatorial campaigns of Mike Collins and Rick Jackson, respectively. Apparently, no Trump stump speech these days is complete without an odd tangent about his preferred candidates’ looks, and so the president felt compelled to launch one as they looked on.

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But first, Trump criticized Collins’ opponent, Sen. Jon Ossoff, who consistently leads Collins in the polls.

“Somebody said, ‘I think he’s a good-looking man.’ I don’t think he’s a good-looking man,” Trump said, after reiterating his lackluster nickname for him, which he has occasionally bungled: “Pee-wee Herman.”

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“I actually think Mike Collins is a good-looking man. And he’s all man,” Trump said suggestively of the 59-year-old, as the crowd cheered. “I’m not sure about Ossoff. And I actually think that Rick Jackson is a very handsome, distinguished, beautiful-looking guy. But anyway...”

Trump and Jackson shake hands Friday in Dalton, Georgia. Trump called the gubernatorial candidate "handsome" and "distinguished." Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Jackson, 72, is running for governor against former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Polls have shown that race to be much closer than Collins’.

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Trump’s unscripted remark about the men comes four days after he got himself all worked up over another male candidate: Ohio Sen. Jon Husted.

Jackson and Collins look on Friday while Trump speaks. Jackson has been faring much better in the polls than Collins. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

In Youngstown on Monday, Trump complimented the former college football player’s physique.

“He was a great athlete,” Trump began. “I don’t do this with men very often: I started examining his body, because I didn’t know he was a great athlete. And I looked, and I watched up and down, and I looked at his a-- ... and I looked at the whole... and then I looked at his hands. Look at his hands; he’s got these, like, claws... and I got it, you are a great athlete.”

Later, Trump honed in on another of Husted’s attributes.

“Look at that jawline, I’m telling you,” the president said of the 59-year-old senator. “I never saw that. I never studied him, and now I study him. I say, ‘Why was he such a good footballer?’ Look at the jawline. He’s tough as hell.”

Trump had many kind words for Jon Husted during a campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio, on Oct. 12, 2026. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Trump continues to criss-cross the country praising his candidates’ body parts as Republicans are fighting to minimize their losses in the House. Their tenuous grasp on the Senate is also in jeopardy, with Republican-held seats in Alaska, Ohio, Maine, Texas, and even Kansas within Democrats’ reach.

Polls have shown Americans widely disapprove of the job the president is doing, with cost of living and the Iran war—not Republican candidates’ hands, jaws, and butts—as their top priorities.

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